Parull Khanna-Breaking the glass Ceiling & winning as 1st runner up Ms. World QOTW pageant!

Parull Khanna won the 1st runner up title in the Ms. World QOTW pageant

New Delhi (India), March 24: We Indians are everywhere, and Parull Khanna is definitely one woman, who is making a mark globally! She has been entitled & honored with several awards & mentions, with the most recent & prestigious one being ‘Woman of Steel’ by Cosmopolitan Magazine for her entrepreneurial endeavors & after her win as Ms. India, Queen of the World Pageant, she represented India on a global platform, competing for Ms. World Title, that took place on March 18th, in New Jersey, USA, where she shone brightly as the 1st Runner up for the title!

Her journey can inspire a lot of people, specially women out there! It’s however not easy to reach the top 2, she thoroughly enjoyed the process, giving her all, despite being a renowned face in the entrepreneurial circuit. Parull Khanna is an entrepreneur & founder of two brands, Studio 6 Jewels & Studio 6 Interiors and both of them have a global reach.

Let’s take a look at her story & her purpose to participate in the Pageant!

She says dreams can take you beyond the clouds if you aim at fulfilling them. A naive, 19-year-old girl, who dreamt of flying high, perused a career in an off-beat stream 20 years ago, against all odds of society, she went ahead & made sure she captured the world. A Fresh bow of Cupid struck & she decided to take the plunge again. Trust me, it takes guts to jump on a decision listening to your heart & standing by it. Things didn’t turn out as planned, & the fairy tale took a turn to separation!

From not knowing what to do next to be financially stable & be able to fulfill the family’s necessities to wanting to learn & know more, she started her Interior Designing firm, after a few ups & downs. But like it is said that where there is a will, there is always a way. Even the Gods favor the one who knows to take action. They say once you remember who the real you are, the game changes for you! That is what exactly happened here!

Her keen eye for designing the spaces & glamourizing them with her tasteful touch took off with the right people & good opportunities. But it was around Covid that, everything took a setback, and that is where she was pushed by her mother to initiate in the Jewellery & styling sector as well. Taking her mother’s kind blessings, she established Studio6 Jewels, and today… She proudly owns both companies under the same name—Studio6 Jewels & Studio 6 Interiors & manages both as a Managing Director– with elan & poise with clients from all over the globe.

Although her philanthropic side was always alive. And it’s the most important thing! She kept on doing some meaningful activities & training programs for adolescent girls for the organization, EmpowHer India & some help for Cancer patients at St. Jude’s hospital. And her main motto is to spread the word of financial independence for women, globally!

So when the opportunity came for Ms. India at the Queen of the World Pageant, she immediately grabbed it. She saw a platform to bring a change & reach out to the masses, globally for such social causes & also to inspire other women to come up forward & fulfill their dreams. And that is exactly what was her winning answer to the question, that, ‘What would she do, if she won the title tonight at the Queen of the World Pageant!’

It’s time, we stand for each other & give a hand to move ahead in life & make the world a better place to live in! It’s no more just about women, but society as a whole, and how gracefully are we growing & leading a life ahead.. leaving only peace & harmony for our generations to come!

Well, Parull Khanna, is truly paving a path for a woman of India & globally too, inspiring them to push themselves out of patriarchy & embrace their dreams. Of course, the journey doesn’t end here.. in fact, this is the beginning of a new journey from onwards.. as she believes.. she has miles to go.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.