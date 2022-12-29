Parul University hosts Freshers Fest 2022, a carnival-like experience attended by over 11,000 new students

Parul University celebrated the transition from high school to college for its new cohort of 2022-23 through 2-days long Freshers Fest

New Delhi (India), December 29: The notable Vadodara-based higher education institution, Parul University, recently hosted a two-days long Freshers Fest 2022 at its sprawling campus to welcome the new cohort. The carnival-like experience was designed to celebrate a defining moment of their life, the transition from high school to college and handhold students into college life by providing them with an ambience to bond with peers as well as faculty members. Over 11,000 new students from different corners of the country and abroad attended the event. To make the 2 day-long gala memorable, there was an array of interactive activities such as jamming sessions, games, music/ EDM, food and dance, as well as stellar performances from artists Anuv Jain and Zephyrtone.

Sharing his thoughts on the joyous gathering, Dr. Parul Patel, Vice-president of Parul University, said, “ We welcome our new cohort of 2022-23 to Parul University and wish them luck to start their journey towards becoming future leaders. The annual Freshers Fest marks the beginning of a student’s journey at Parul University and it comes with the commitment from the institute to stand by the academic and personal growth of the students until the successful completion of their studies.”. Further, commenting about the active role Paul University plays in the life of students, Dr. Amit Ganatra Provost, Parul University said, “From day one, the university leaves no stone unturned to guide the students to succeed in their pursuit of excellence. We pride ourselves on our industry-specific pedagogy that combines the best of academic and practical skills to foster entrepreneurial and strategic thinking in our students. But this is not where the Paul University experience ends. We are home to students from over 64 countries. A melting pot of culture, the institution strives to expose students to diversity and shape them into responsible individuals.”

Among the highlights of the bash were the spectacle performances by youth-focused artists, singer-songwriter Anuv Jain and the popular dynamic duo Zephyrtone. On the first day of the event, Parul University, in its effort to bring captivating music to the youth, hosted Zephyrtone. The electronic music of Zephyrtone was brought about by Sayan, and Zephyr has swept the pop music scene since 2015, bagging accomplishments such as being featured on MTV Asia, known for showcasing iconic names from the music landscape, such as Backstreet Boys and David Guetta.

The second day of the event witnessed Anuv Jain enthralling the crowd at the campus. Since 2016, Anuv Jain’s voice has become popular with the youth, owing to his versatile musical talent; the artist has nine successful albums to his name today.

In celebration of the new cohort’s arrival, the campus was vibrantly decorated to amp up the festive vibe. Further, during the gathering, apart from the host of exciting activities such as games, the participants also had the opportunity to enjoy various student-organised stalls displaying delectable dishes, clothing, and artwork. Also, to make the event memorable, the university arranged for an attractive photobooth and flea market, dance, and music, especially EDM (Electronic Dance Music) sessions were organised. The efforts to set the lively ambience of the campus came to make students feel at home.

Behind the organisation of the event, there was active student participation. In addition to various event-related activities, the students were engaged in putting up the food and activity stalls. Engaging the students behind the scene, the university sought to inspire students to take up enterprising endeavours so that they acquire the skills needed to start innovative ventures. In this manner, the industry-focused university capitalises on events such as this as learning experiences.

Parul University has a legacy of excellence in education. The institute houses state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge resources to bring forth an optimised learning curve, aided by not just foremost academics but also industry leaders who, in addition to sharing their inputs for the curriculum, also teach and mentor the students. Parul University offers a wide range of disciplines, including STEM courses such as various streams of engineering, applied sciences, commerce, computer applications, pharmacy, agriculture and many more, as well as non-STEM subjects. Parul University offers commerce, business administration, arts, fine arts, library science, health administration, public health, vocational studies, physiotherapy, Ayurved, homoeopathy, nursing, architecture, social work, design, and law.

