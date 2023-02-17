Parul Sevashram Hospital upgrades its NICU complex with Human Milk Bank

New Delhi (India), February 16: The Parul Sevashram Hospital, a 750-bed facility certified by NABH, operates with a 25-bed NICU PICU complex staffed by pediatricians, pediatric surgeons, and experienced personnel. The hospital has recently added a milk bank, enhancing its facilities and infrastructure.

This is a crucial step in combating infant malnutrition, as the proper functioning of human milk banks is essential. The inauguration of the Milk Bank was graced by Dr. Minaxi Chauhan (CDHO of Vadodara) and the Guest of Honor, Dr. Narayan Gaonkar (Maternal Health Specialist from UNICEF in Gandhinagar).

Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in child survival, growth, and cognitive development, and also contributes to the development of families, communities, and nations. For newborns who cannot be fed their mother’s milk for various reasons, human milk banks (HMBs) offer a valuable solution.

The establishment of HMBs is a critical aspect of a breastfeeding-friendly health system, providing pre-term, low birth weight, and other vulnerable infants with the numerous benefits of breastmilk when they are most in need. In the human milk bank, the process of collection, screening, processing and dispensing is ensured and the Department of Pediatrics & Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology shall regularly do awareness campaigns for mothers to donate the milk.

Parul University is the first self-finance medical college and 8th in Gujarat to have this facility. The addition of a Milk bank facility will serve as a boon to the newborns thereby achieving the goal of “Health for all”; mentioned Dr. Geetika Patel (Medical Director).

