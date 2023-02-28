Parmanu Defence Dehradun Students Achieve Remarkable Success in Defence Exams

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 27: The success rate of the Parmanu Defence Academy is remarkable this year, also. Every year, a large number of students from the institute qualify for various defence exams and go on to serve the nation with pride. The institute takes pride in its students’ success and works tirelessly to ensure that they receive the best education and training. The students of the Parmanu Defence Academy in Dehradun have achieved great success in defence exams. As every year, this year also, the students of the Parmanu Defence Academy have performed exceptionally well in defence exams. Recently, according to the result of the Air Force defence exam, the students of the institute, Bhavya Thapa, Divya Mehta, Mansi Rana, and Kumari Sneha, have achieved remarkable success in both Air Force X and Y groups, respectively. Shashank Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Jaswant Kumar, Kumari Geetika, and many others have also passed the defence exam. According to all the students, their hard work, discipline, and guidance from experienced teachers are responsible for this success. According to the selected students, Parmanu Defence Dehradun is the best institute of NDA in Dehradun, along with airforce and Navy exam preparations.

According to the founder of the Parmanu Defence Dehradun, students receive daily ground training, daily exam tests, doubt sessions, extra classes, and study materials according to the course, which is why the students of the Parmanu Defence Academy have achieved such tremendous success. According to a student at the Institute, Parmanu Defence makes tremendous efforts in extracurricular activities, which has significantly improved their personality development. In addition, the entire focus of the SSB course is being maintained by experienced teachers at the institute, including screening tests, group discussions, GTO training, and interview skills, which are helpful in improving performance. The credit for this goes to the better system and experienced team of the Parmanu Defence Academy.

Apart from providing excellent academic and training facilities, the Parmanu Defence Dehradun also focuses on the overall development of its students. The institute conducts various extracurricular activities such as sports events, cultural events, and seminars to develop the student’s personalities and leadership skills. These activities help the students to become more confident and well-behaved individuals.

The success of the Parmanu Defence students in the airforce exam is a testament to the institute’s dedication and commitment to providing quality training to its students. The institute’s success has made its students proud and boosted its reputation as a premier coaching institute for airforce exams.

