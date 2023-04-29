Parchaaiyaan Short Film World Premiere on Zee5 & Dimension On Demand – DOD

New Delhi (India), April 28: Parchaaiyaan will be streaming on Zee5 & Dimension On DEMAND – DOD OTT platforms.

Last year this short love story had a screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. The makers of the movie have revealed that the film will have a World Premiere on 28th April 2023.

The short film ‘Parchaaiyaan’ featuring talented actors Tanuj Virwani, Sezal Sharma, and Hemant Kher, directed by Chandrakant Singh and produced by Chandrakant Singh & Liaquat Gola.

‘Parchaaiyaan’ is a tribute to the most celebrated lyricist, a poet who gave Indian cinema a new direction and whose story is an inspiration for younger generations. In his lifetime, Sahir Saab was been awarded multiple Filmfare Awards for his work in movies like ‘Taj Mahal’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie’. His super hit songs in classic films like ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Naya Daur’, and ‘Phir Subah Hogi’, his work is truly exemplary.

While talking to the Media Director, Chandrakant Singh said, “It’s great news for the whole Parchaaiyaan team. Our movie is going to release on Zee5 & Dimension On Demand – DOD. I’m the greatest fan of Sahir Ludhianvi Ji. March 8, 2022, marked the 102nd birth anniversary of Sahir ji, the extraordinary Urdu poet-lyricist. I thought this was the best way to pay tribute to him. It’s a pleasure working with the youngest actors, Tanuj Virwani, Sezal Sharma and Hemant Kher & my producer Liaquat Gola”.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.