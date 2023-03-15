PALMONAS Redefines Traditional Indian Jewelry with its Trendy Mangalsutra Collection |

The mangalsutra has been an integral part of Indian culture for centuries, and its significance continues to hold strong. Originally, it was a single yellow thread tied around the bride’s hand for protection from evil spirits, and over time it evolved into a necklace. Today, the mangalsutra is a part of fashion with a modern twist.

PALMONAS , India's first Demi-Fine jewelry brand, has designed a collection of 18k gold plated mangalsutras that are lightweight and trendy, making them ideal for everyday wear. These mangalsutra are made from sterling silver material, which comes with BIS hallmark and 1 year warranty. plus, these are totally waterproof, anti-tarnish, hypoallergenic. The collection is well-loved by Indian women who prefer minimalistic, elegant, and short mangalsutras that are perfect for Western outfits. PALMONAS' mangalsutra collection provides a contemporary twist to traditional Indian culture and is crafted in premium quality, making it better than costume jewelry and free from the risk of tarnishing or causing skin rashes.

According to Dr. Amol Patwari, Founder of PALMONAS, the brand has introduced a one-of-a-kind global Mangalsutra collection that is edgy, trendy, and can be worn with western wear. PALMONAS has made sure that their collection serves the purpose of making daily-wear yet timeless jewelry that can be worn for a lifetime without having to worry about the latest fashion. The brand has a wide range of options to choose from for both daily wear and special occasion wear, providing elegant and intricately designed options that accentuate the look of their customers.

Today's modern woman seeks to make fast-forward choices in her life, and PALMONAS' collection of mangalsutras is the perfect addition to her wardrobe. The brand aims to bring forward sleek, prim yet intricately designed options that are elegant, come at a fair price-point, and yet are also precious. PALMONAS has made traditional jewelry more accessible and appealing to a wider audience, and their collection of mangalsutras is a true representation of the sacred wedding vows and a symbol of love.

