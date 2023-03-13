Over 400 delegates participate in AGFTC, IT Bar Association’s 2-day Tax Conclave

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 11: More than 400 delegates from across Gujarat and India participated in the two-day Tax Conclave organised by the All Gujarat Federation of Tax Consultants (AGFTC) and IT Bar Association.

The Conclave on direct and indirect taxes was inaugurated by Justice (retired) Sonia Gokani, former Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, in the presence of a large number of distinguished tax consultants, lawyers, and experts. In her remarks, Justice Gokani said that the field of taxation is continuously evolving and stressed on the need to constantly upgrade one’s professional knowledge.

Expert Speakers senior advocate Tushar Hemani, advocate Manish Shah, advocate Dhinal Shah, and CA Abhishek Raja “Ram” spoke about a wide variety of topics in their addresses.

Trustees of Brain Trust CA Mehul Thakkar, CA Mitish Modi, advocate Mehul Patel, CA Aseem Thakkar, and CA Hiren Shah answered the participants’ questions and queries related to provisions of income tax.

The second day of the Conclave had expert speakers from all over the country sharing their thoughts on a range of topics and subjects. The expert speakers included senior advocates V Raghuraman and V Sridharan, and Tax Guru Dr Girish Ahuja.

Trustees of Brain Trust advocate Abhay Desai, CA Jigar Shah, advocate Samir Siddhapuria & advocate Hardik Modh answered the delegates’ queries related to Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“The Tax Conclave is our attempt to enhance the learning of our members through knowledge-sharing sessions and personal interactions. We are overwhelmed by the response to the Tax Conclave and are thankful to all the expert speakers and participants for making it a huge success. We are happy to announce that the Tax Conclave 2024 will take place on March 15 and 16 next year,” said (Adv Ashutosh R Thakkar

Past president of income Tax Bar Association & co chairman of conference).

More than 100 delegates already registered for the Tax Conclave 2024.

The Tax Conclave was organised at Ahmedabad Management Association on March 3 and 4.

