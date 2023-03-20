OSL Director Charchit Mishra Bags ET’s “Influential Personality Award East 2023” For Dynamic Leadership in  Shipment & Logistics

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 17: Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL)’s young and dynamic Director, Shri Charchit Mishra, was conferred with the coveted “ET Influential Personality Award East 2023” for dynamic leadership in the field of Shipment and Logistics by the Economic Times at a grandiose event held at JW Marriott in Kolkata today.

The prestigious award was given away to Shri Mishra by British Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Peter Cook.

The “ET Influential Personalities of EAST” is a one-of-its-kind first edition award recognising and felicitating the front-runners of organisations in the east. It has been endorsed by prestigious corporate captains and industry specialists in a bid to duly honour the relentless contribution and inspirational feat of business leaders as a community.

Shri Charchit Mishra‘s remarkable guidance has been a pivotal force in OSL’s achievements and accomplishments to date.

On receiving the honour, the young and dynamic OSL Director remarked, “I’m grateful and humbled to receive an award that speaks volumes, not just about me, but about our journey as a company. It bears testimony to how beautifully we set sail into the world of shipping, mining, logistics, and exports of eastern India with sheer determination and expertise.”

Shri Mishra further contended, “This may be an award for me as an influential personality, but there is always a number of people steering my knowledge and OSL towards excellence. We have always strived for distinction by pushing our boundaries, creating new goals, and receiving every challenge as an opportunity. It has been my greatest pleasure to contribute to various philanthropic activities, making the world we live in better, bit by bit.”

“I want to continue making a significant change in the field along with my team. This award goes out to the whole team who complete the OSL group like pieces of a puzzle. It would be my honour and pleasure to carry forward this legacy and give back to the society as an organisation,” were the humble words of the young and enterprising OSL director Shri Charchit Mishra.

This recognition reinforces Shri Charchit Mishra’s contribution to the field of Shipping and Logistics as he has also been a recipient of the “Times Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year Award” in 2022.

The young visionary leader has succeeded in creating a virtual monopoly with OSL with regard to the stevedoring operations at Paradip Port, India’s second-largest port in cargo traffic handling.

Notably, OSL is a significant stevedoring and cargo handling enterprise at the ports on India’s East Coast and presently manages more than 50 million tonnes of cargo across various industries.

OSL has been exhibiting its expertise in stevedoring, project cargo handling, C&F activities, custom house agency, steamer agency, etc,. In addition, the company has interests in a variety of industries, including mining, transportation, hospitality, dredging, and warehousing.

