With market volatility in full swing, many investors want to know their returns on investment with certain products. However, this can be extremely hard to calculate, as many assets have huge swings in price and predicted returns. And this isn't just an issue in the crypto world but also with traditional investments.

So unless you've invested in a fixed-rate bond or something similar, you'll often be susceptible to considerable variances in returns. Especially in the current economic climate, with interest rates changing constantly. Therefore, ORY has gained traction thanks to its strong fixed-rate yield system.

Oryen (ORY)

Oryen introduces the revolutionary Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT). This technic uses robust compounding features and a range of underlying technological solutions to ensure a fixed rate of return that's paid directly into your wallet via rebase rewards simply from holding your ORY tokens.

That makes it the simplest way to earn passive income in crypto, with no moving tokens or staking required. ORY also offers a fixed rate of return of 0.177% per day, compounding to 90% per year. This rate of return is more substantial than almost every other crypto yield earning platform, most of which have APYs that fluctuate dramatically.

So if you want a secure, accessible, and strong way to earn a passive income, ORY could be for you.

Pancakeswap (CAKE)

While Pancakeswap offers a range of passive earning options with its two central systems (pooling and farming), these returns are not fixed. That means they are liable to significant market moves and could fluctuate dramatically. CAKE still has a strong future in crypto, but it doesn't have the same fixed-return credentials as ORY.

Spookyswap (BOO)

As one of the leading projects on the flourishing Fantom network, BOO offers users the chance to earn an excellent passive monthly income from their tokens. BOO is continuing to gain new investors, but these investors will not have fixed-rate returns and will be open to a variance if the market fluctuates.

Conclusion

BOO and CAKE offer investors good passive income returns, but they aren't fixed and could fluctuate wildly. Unlike ORY, which has arguably the best fixed-rate returns and the easiest way to earn imaginable.

