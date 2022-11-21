Oryen 120% price increase gets investors to convert their Polygon and Fantom to ORY

Oryen Network |

Key takeaways:

1. Oryen is currently at a 120% price increase as it enters its third presale event phase.

2. The Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT) is a feature that allows investors to earn while away

3. Investors are diverting their attention towards $ORY as more crypto whales start talking about it.

4. Oryen ICO is currently considered a leading coin in the cryptocurrency space.

The Oryen Network entered the third phase of its presale event a few days ago, which has experienced tremendous changes. The third phase began with a price increase of 110%, but it’s currently at a 120% price increase and moving forward. This is an interesting period for investors who already have the token in their portfolio.

As always with any promising cryptocurrency, Oryen’s $ORY has been receiving massive retail traders who were previously investing in currencies like Fantom and Polygon. They are diverting their investment in those cryptocurrencies towards $ORY.

Let’s see why Oryen keeps experiencing an increase in price making it the next choice of investors.

Polygon

Polygon’s MATIC is an Ethereum token used within the Polygon network. Polygon is a framework and protocol used by developers in building blockchain networks that are connected and compatible with Ethereum.

The $MATIC token will continue and contribute to the scalability of the systems built on the Polygon Network (previously MATIC Network). One of the most asked questions these days is whether the price of Polygon can ever reach $10.

This doubt makes investors consider other currencies other than the $MATIC token.

Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is an in-app native utility proof-of-stake token for Fantom which is used to carry out all transactions in the ecosystem. It aids governance, staking, trading, facilitates payments, and serves as a backbone for the platform.

Over the past 24 hours, the price of Fantom ($FTM) has been down by -1.1%, and the traded volume is substantial. It is an open-source ecosystem, and anyone with up to 3,125,000 FTM can easily run a node.

Oryen hit a 120% price increase

Both seasoned investors and first-timers in the crypto market cannot ignore the incentives offered by Oryen. This is because it promises the highest yields in the history of the cryptocurrency industry.

As a result, savvy analysts anticipate massive adoption and investment in the token. It outperforms many other cryptocurrencies and offers a reliable substitute for conventional equities and shares.

Final Thoughts

With the recent bearish trend in the crypto market, investors are looking for a way to diversify their portfolios to be safer. While some consider investing out of cryptocurrency, others stick to optimizing their portfolio with high-value cryptocurrencies like Oryen ($ORY)

Investing in $ORY offers massive benefits you can enjoy even while away. The constant 90% annual percentage yield and 0.177% return on investment for every investor are some of these perks. The most interesting part of it is Oryen’s Autostaking Technic which gives traders immediate returns after every 60 minutes.

Join Presale: https://presale.oryennetwork.io/register

Website: https://oryennetwork.io/

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in