ORRA Jewellery outshines all others by winning 5 million Hearts this Valentine’s Day

New Delhi (India), February 20: ORRA, one of India’s finest diamond retail chains, recently launched a Valentine’s Day campaign to celebrate the season of love and launched an Array of brilliant Diamond Jewelry Starting at Rs 24,999, which has achieved massive success.

B -Town Glam Celebrities like Mouni Roy and Ankita Lokhande were recently seen on Most Trending Reels adorning and featuring this recent collection. These reels turned out to be a massive success and have got more than 5 Million views and love from the viewers on ORRA’s Instagram page.

Famous Tamil and Telegu Film actress Hansika Motwani, who is in News for her OTT Wedding Series, was also seen flaunting ORRA Valentine’s Collection for her Date Night. In one video, Mouni Roy and her husband can be seen sharing a romantic moment for ORRA’s exquisite jewelry collection.

Also Spotted in the Campaign was TV heartthrob Shraddha Arya as the REEL Life Poo for ORRA’s Valentine’s collection. But we loved most the “Khatron Ki Khiladi” by Beautiful Punjabi Kudi, Kanika Mann.

“Understanding the importance of celebrating love on Valentine’s Day, ORRA has curated a diverse Valentine’s Day collection of 20 new designs: delicate style necklaces, rings & earrings to gift your partner the ultimate symbol of love. The designs are perfect for celebrating their special moments,” says Dipu Mehta, Managing Director of ORRA.

Mehta’s statement highlights ORRA’s commitment to celebrating love and memorable moments with its exquisite jewelry collections. With the launch of its Valentine’s Day collection, ORRA continues to showcase its innovative designs and master craftsmanship, capturing the essence of every romantic occasion.

These videos, plus famous Instagram Influencers, made the campaign a Perfect Social Media Viral Campaign. Viewers across all social media platforms were going gaga over the Beautifully Choreographed and Excellently Directed Dance Moves on screen by Ankita Lokhande.

To see and buy this new collection, Head to your Nearest ORRA Showroom or visit ORRA’s website.

The campaign has been incredibly successful in generating interest and engagement, with many viewers commenting on the stunning designs and expressing their desire to purchase ORRA’s jewelry.

