Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023: Pioneering Responsible Nutraceuticals and Driving Global Collaboration to Make India the nutraceutical hub of the World

​Over 300 global nutraceutical industry CEOs, Diplomats, Ayush Ministry, to empower the mission $100 billion nutraceuticals India​​​

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: After the resounding success of the inaugural edition in 2022, Nutrify Today organized the global nutrify today c suite Summit 2023. This was a benchmark signature of India to the world of nutraceuticals. Nutraceuticals summits have always attracted the global community to the USA and China.

For the first time, it seems that India is now the new rising power in nutraceuticals. Backed by a nutraceutical task force with the mission of $100 billion in nutraceutical India, under the ambit of the Principal scientific officer to GOI, today India proudly hosted the global community in the nutraceutical industry at the Taj Mahal palace, Mumbai, with 350 global delegates aimed at investing in exploring sourcing from India.

The summit also enjoyed support from the government: Dr Meenakshi Singh: Secretary to Nutraceutical Task Force under PSA to the government of India and Chief Scientist of CSIR; Dr Manoj Nesari: Advisor; Ayush Ministry; Mr. Paranav Jyoti: Executive Director to Royal Office of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, UAE; Mr Bart de Jong: Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; As well as Industry leaders like Mr Sudarshan Jain: Chairman- Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance; Mr Amal Kelshikar; Executive Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals; Shivam Puri, CEO- Cipla Health; Sanjaya Mariwala- Executive Chairman- Omniactive Health; Mr Daniel Mabey: Director APAC; UNPA-USA; Ms Gillian Fish: Representative Complimentary Medicine Australia, Mr Suresh Subramanian: EY Partner and National Lifescience Leader; Dr Rolf Smeet: Managing Director-Dutch Medical Foods

The strategic advisor to the Private Office of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi even announced grants worth USD 5 Million and support to the emerging nutraceutical industry.

The Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023 was also attended by industry leaders from Brazil, Mexico, the USA, South Korea, Switzerland, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arab, Switzerland, Netherlands. The summit also saw the presence of diplomats from the Embassy of the Netherlands, USA and Australia.

The summit also witnessed the world’s first Artificial Intelligence for the nutraceutical Industry- Nutrifygenie. This disruptive technology for the nutraceutical industry is a matter of pride for India. Nutrify Genie has over 2.5 million technical data that helps Nutrify Genie ideate to commercialize a differentiated nutraceuticals portfolio in half of the conventional time. Nutrify Genie is made in India technology platform serving the world.

Nutrifytoday is the world’s first nutraceutical supply chain democratization platform that is driving global nutraceutical business stakeholders to collaborate for the larger growth of the industry.

Amit Srivastava, the founder of nutrify today and nutrify genie, looks forward to creating INDO-JAPAN, INDO-SOUTH KOREA, INDI-USA, INDO-INDONESIA and INDO-MEXICO corridor to evolve harmonized market access to trigger growth of nutraceuticals amongst these countries.

All in all, it seems India is destined to be the nutraceuticals ingredients sourcing and market access hub of the world.

