Nurses Celebrated in May for International Nurses Month

New Delhi (India), May 15: As International Nurses Month begins this May, Human BioSciences is proud to stand alongside nurses as essential healthcare providers in all forms of care, specifically wound care nurses. International Nurses Month is an annual celebration of the hard work and dedication of nurses worldwide, and it is a time to recognize the important role they play in healthcare. This year’s theme, “You Make a Difference,” honors nurses’ positive impact on everyone’s lives.

“International Nurses Month is an opportunity for us to show our support and appreciation for the incredible work that nurses do every day,” said Rohah Jain, President of Human BioSciences. “Without nurses who share knowledge, mentor new nurses and advocate for their patients, people in all communities would suffer.”

Wound care nurses have specialized training, and HBS collagen wound products are specifically designed to promote faster healing times and reduce the risk of infection in patients with wounds. Collagen requires less frequent dressing changes, which significantly impacts hands-on nursing time. With shortages in nursing staff plaguing healthcare, simplifying care benefits nurses and patients.

Human BioSciences is committed to supporting nurses in India by providing them with the resources they need to deliver the highest quality care to their patients. Application videos for all products, including Collatek® Collagen Gel, SkinTemp® II Collagen Sheets, and Medifil® II Collagen Particles are available on the website. Patient education is available to address common patient questions as an excellent place for nurses to send their patients and families as a resource to relieve some burden.

About Human BioSciences

Human Biosciences, Inc. is a global biotechnology company specializing in collagen-based products for wound care management. Dr. Manoj Jain founded HBS in 1990 with Kollagen

technology pioneering advanced wound care with native non-hydrolyzed Type -1 bovine collagen in its purest form with three delivery modes with Collatek® Collagen Gel, SkinTemp® II Collagen Sheets and Medifil® II Collagen Particles. HBS continues engineering breakthroughs daily with innovative new product development, manufacturing advancements, and distribution of products globally with facilities in USA and India.

