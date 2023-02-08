NPST Reported 3.3x Jump In 9M FY23 Net Profit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Network People Services Technologies Limited (NSE EMERGE – NPST), engaged in providing software and digital payment solutions to the banking and finance sector, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 & 9M FY23.

Financials at a Glance:

For Q3 FY23:

Total Income at ₹32 crore; a 127.59% YoY growth

EBITDA at ₹43 crore; a 345.45% YoY growth

EBITDA Margin was at 33.27%; higher by 1,627 bps

PAT at ₹81 crore; a 1,031.25% YoY growth

PAT Margin was at 17.56%; higher by 1402 bps

Reported EPS was at ₹80; a 1,020% YoY growth

For 9M FY23:

Total Income at ₹72 crore; a 58.78% YoY growth

EBITDA at ₹75 crore; a 159.01% YoY growth

EBITDA Margin was at 29.16%; higher by 1,128 bps

PAT at ₹68 crore; a 235% YoY growth

PAT Margin was at 13.59%; higher by 714 bps

Reported EPS was at ₹14; a 191.55% YoY growth

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Deepak Thakur – Chairman and Managing Director of Network People Services Technologies Limited said, “We have received a robust response to our digital payment services and that is clearly visible in our financial performance.

The digital payment ecosystem is gaining rapid momentum and it is just the beginning of the digital revolution in the Indian economy, we are confident with our quality services & track record we will grow along with the digital payment ecosystem and increase our market share in the coming years.”

About Network People Services Technologies Limited:

Incorporated in 2013, Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST), is engaged in providing software and Digital payment solutions to the banking and finance sector, primarily focusing on mobile banking applications, Payment switch solutions (such as IMPS & UPI), Merchant acquiring platform and digital wallet. Currently, NPST is rendering services to esteemed clients i.e., Canara Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Karnataka Gramin Bank, IBM India Private Limited, and Cosmos Co-operative Bank with a 60 crores monthly transaction volume.

NPST is an authorized Merchant Payment Service Provider, approved by NPCI, acquiring merchants, and providing payment applications to users across various segments. The Company also provides digital ERP over the cloud to manage and operate the financial value chain of a business. The company recorded 8 Mn+ average transactions per month with an 85,000+ sub-merchant base.

In 2022, the Company built a “Super App” for one of the largest PSU banks powered with 256 services creating an API hub and processing engine.

For FY22, the Company has reported revenues of Rs 19.5 crore with 26% YoY growth and net profit of Rs 1.5 crore with 39% YoY growth.

NPST is listed on NSE Emerge with NSE Code: NPST.

