Novel Herbal Products for Cold, Cough & Respiration

Hyderabad: LEE HEALTH DOMAIN, a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, launched a novel, highly potent Herbal product as a combo pack to get instant relief from the Common cold, Viral Flu, Sore Throat & Cough under the Brand names “ROLL ON COLD”, STEAM MANTRA & VASA TULSI with THYMUS PLUS Cough Syrup.

“ROLL ON COLD” is formulated with Essential Oils such as Lemon Grass Oil, Winter Green Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Capsicum Oil, Turmeric Oil, Menthol and Camphor. Rub Roll on Cold on tissue paper and Inhale deeply to provide the necessary immediate relief from cold and sniff.

“STEAM MANTRA” is a novel Herbal product for colds, coughs, Sore Throat and easing respiration. Two to Three drops of “STEAM MANTRA” can be used in the Steam Vaporizer for 3 to 5 minutes to get complete relief from the common cold, Cough and Sore Throat.

“VASA TULSI” with THYMUS PLUS is formulated with clinically proven herbs like Thymus, Primula root and flower extractions in combination with Taleesapatra, Vasa, Tulsi, Sunthi, Pudina, Laung and other herbal ingredients. “VASA TULSI” relaxes the bronchial muscles and helps expel the mucus from the bronchi to get relief from cough and chest congestion. “Also helps to relieve breathlessness by widening the airways, says Director Mrs. Leela Rani.

Products are made available online on Amazon as well as on the website www.leehealthdomain.com

