Novamax Won The Icon of Asia Awards For Innovation Startup Of The Year

Novamax, sloping upwards in the home appliances sectors, is getting recognition as Icon of Asia Awards for Innovation Startup of the Year.

New Delhi (India), March 2: Novamax, led by Harshit Aggarwal, entered the market in 2019 and is getting recognition after becoming the country’s new favourite air cooler appliance. Soon after establishing their company, they listed many achievements due to better customer understanding.

They cover a wide variety of Desert Cooler, Commercial and Window Cooler to satisfy user experience. This ISO-certified company pocketed consumers’ trust within a few years in the market.

According to one of the interviewers, the founder said, “There have been no changes or advances in coolers; the preexisting brands have remained the same. So when we had the idea for Novamax, we made sure to build it in accordance with the most recent needs and specifications while also keeping up with technological advancements.”

Besides being a leading vendor of Air coolers, this group of companies is also an extensive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM).

Extraordinary Achievements

Novamax has landed more than 3 lakh happy customers by now, in which they sold 150k air coolers in the first month of 2023. Serving all types of market needs related to Air Coolers; they are also known as part manufacturers within the industry.

Along with a strong customer community, Novamax recently got awarded with Icon of Asia Awards for Innovative Startup of the Year. This award was given observing their efforts to make worldwide Air Cooling technology affordable for the locals.

In addition to the innovative award, Entrepreneur India nominated Novamax as an emerging startup of the year 2022. The Government has offered a 3-year tax exemption because of their constant efforts to understand consumer research with strong R & D facilities.

The goal of Novamax is to meet all of its clients’ need for a perfect air cooler. They develop over 4,00,000 coolers in Plastic modelling and Plastic Cooler bodies each year, with 50 products in 6 different variations in the plastic moulding sector. Different models have value additions for household, business, and industrial applications.

