Non-Surgical, Next Generation Cryoablation Technology- A Boon for Cancer Patients

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Cancer patients in India can now heave a sigh of relief, thanks to the availability of cryoablation technology in the country. Cryoablation is a minimally invasive image-guided (ultrasound or CT scan) treatment that uses extreme cold to freeze and accurately destroy diseased tissue within the tumour zone. This technology is the brainchild of an Israeli company, IceCure Medical. Its flagship product, Pro-Sense, freezes tumours quickly and with minimal pain. It uses liquid nitrogen (LN2) for maximum freezing, safety, and efficacy. NovoMed Incorporation Pvt Ltd is the authorized distributor of IceCure Medical in India.

During cryoablation, a thin, needle-like probe called a cryoprobe is inserted into the target area. The cryoprobe uses liquid nitrogen as a coolant, which rapidly cools the surrounding tissue. As the tissue freezes, ice crystals form, causing cellular damage and destruction. Extreme cold temperatures essentially freeze and kill abnormal cells.

Cryoablation has several advantages over other treatment methods. It is considered a minimally invasive procedure, meaning it requires only a small incision or needle puncture, resulting in less trauma to the body and faster recovery times compared to open surgery. It can be performed under local anaesthesia, eliminating the need for general anaesthesia in many cases. Additionally, cryoablation is relatively precise, allowing for targeted treatment of the abnormal tissue while preserving surrounding healthy tissue. A hospital stay is not required in most cases.

The specific application of cryoablation depends on the condition being treated. It is commonly used in the treatment of benign and malignant tumours of various kinds, including breast cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, bone, soft tissue, and other types of tumours.

Dr.Bhavin Jankharia, Consultant Radiologist, observed,” My experience of using the IceCure machine has been excellent. Not only are the results good, but we also have great support from Jay and Prashant and their team, which makes our life and the patient’s life much easier when the cryoablation is being done. We also have terrific support from the Israeli team, specially Snir and Tlalit. Cryoablation fills a niche in the overall ablation space. While RF (Radio Frequency) ablation has been around in clinical practice for more than 20 years now in India and microwave has slowly established itself in the last 5 years, cryoablation has been a slow mover. It is probably the best technique for fibromatosis and specific bone and soft tissue tumours and for renal tumours. In the lung and liver, it has to compete with RFA and microwave, both of which are equally good.”

Dr Vimal Someshwar, Interventional Radiologist at Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, opined,” In my personal experience, the results have been very good, and cryoablation is also excellent for pain management. This technology has tremendous potential and may have far wider applications in the future.”

The cryoablation therapy was also recently introduced at the Kovai Medical Center in Coimbatore. Jay Mehta, Director–Sales, NovoMed Incorporation Pvt Ltd, stated, “We are indeed very happy to facilitate the availability of this futuristic and revolutionary technology in India. The Indian populace should take maximum advantage of the same and freeze cancer in its tracks.”

