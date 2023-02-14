NextBigBox Ushers in Next-Level Sales Services with the launch of SAAS-based CRM Software

New Delhi (India), February 13: NextBigBox, one of the leading SAAS-based Fintech of the current milieu, has launched its new CRM software to aid its customers further. The NextBigBox Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software intends to boost business leads, sales, and targeted services for customers. The CRM software from NextBigBox is designed to streamline a business’s services to its target customers and cater promptly to their requirements. The software can facilitate automated messaging, which is crucial in keeping up with lead generation and customer feedback.

CRM alias Customer Relationship Management is a one-stop tool to enhance business relations. It is technically advanced software with numerous tools and features that co-ordinates a company’s business relations with previous and potential customers. An efficient CRM system or software can track the progress in a business’s customer relationship, consider the feedback closely, monitor the customer behaviour pattern, and devise appropriate strategies to boost customer engagement.

An ideal CRM software makes sure to record crucial information regarding the customers and purchases, collect potential contact information, identify possible business opportunities, carry out marketing campaigns, record and provide remedies to customer complaints, etc. The clear overview offered by the CRM software on the customers helps with the policy creation, marketing strategy development, etc., of a business.

The CRM software about to be launched by NextBigBox incorporates all the essential features and tools of CRM and more. The NextBigBox CRM helps businesses to realize a personalized relationship with their customers. It also functions as an all-in-one tool that will contain all the necessary data for the operation of the business. The automated interface of the NextBigBox CRM is highly advanced and, thus, makes sure that businesses stay on top of their game, even offline.

NextBigBox is a reputed Fintech company based in Delhi. The company specializes in devising and realizing efficient business solutions for companies, especially Fintech companies, in marketing and promoting their products and services. The experienced marketing team at NextBigBox excels in developing streamlined marketing plans and campaigns to boost business customer generation. They even assist business enthusiasts in set-up a company from scratch.

NextBigBox stands out from the other digital marketing service providers for its sheer volume of services. From conception to taking off, their assistance can be availed by any business owner. The website building and related SEP services provided by NextBigBox are more than enough for any business to build up a positive online presence and profile. The team at NextBigBox is keen on promoting the growth of their client’s businesses and establishing them as reputed brands. The latest addition of an able CRM software further ensures that the clients are provided with top-tier marketing services.

The activities and projects at NextBigBox are overseen and monitored under the efficient supervision of the founder duo, Mr. Avisekh Sharma has an engineering degree from PIET, Nagpur University, and Mr. Deepesh Kashyapa has an engineering degree from GH Raisoni College of Engineering. Avisekh Sharma has been in the banking industry and worked with leading banks like ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank for over seven years before finding several successful entrepreneurial ventures. His proficiency in the finance and engineering sector immensely benefits NextBigBox and its future assignments. Deepesh Kashyapa has proved his mettle in the supply chain industry with eight years of work experience. Both have co-founded NextBigBox and are pursuing the long-term goal of growing into a reputed global brand for Fintech solutions.

