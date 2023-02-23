Nex News Network covers the successful 2nd Edition of MAG World Expo on Feb 15th for Mobiles, Accessories & Gadgets Industry!

Nex News Network covers the successful 2nd Edition of MAG World Expo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, turned out to be a wonderful day for the electronic industry as the MAG World Expo 2023 provided the much-needed introduction to some exquisite gadgets and mobile accessories at this event. Nex News Network was at the forefront of covering this wonderful expo.

Nex News Network is a blockchain-integrated news platform known as the pioneer in the field of Web3 and metaverse news and media. The company’s objective is to build a neo-comprehensive media ecosystem that provides users with quick access to all the trendiest major news and media sources quite effectively and efficiently.

Nex News Network 3.0 has committed towards blockchain technology and entails 51 categories of in-depth knowledge, consisting of goods, product evaluation, new technologies, industry news, an industry directory, and event information.

The Expo was one of its kind, centred as a B2B exhibition, highlighting the wide range of electronic accessories, consisting of path-breaking and revolutionary gadgets and mobiles. Manufacturers, trade buyers, and entrepreneurs in this field were spotted to be most benefited from the networking and business prospects presented through this event.

The MAG-Mobility Conference 2023 was organized under the supervision of a globally reputed business networking platform company, Virgo, which aims at providing such lucrative opportunities for different sub-sect of markets through its trade forums and exhibitions.

Sponsored by some of the leading businesses like KDM, PLAY, SSBRIGHT, TESSCO, VARNI, and so on, this expo presented highly intellectual insights on market trends, growth potential, technology, and various business possibilities, to some of the newest product exhibits presented by the likes of AJAH Technologies, BK Enterprises, BlueI, and Crovell IMPEX.

This technology trade exhibition also organized eventful panel discussions on various topics, which involved highly esteemed moderators and panellists. The first-panel discussion was moderated by Mr Manu Seth; it had an exciting discussion on the topic of Mobile Phones and Accessories Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges. It included some exceptional panellists like Champak Raj Gurjar, Mandeep Arora, Ishwar Kumhar, and so on.

The 2nd Panel Discussion happened on the lines of the Importance of Brand Positioning, Channel Management, and Sales Services, which observed the likes of Mobilla CEO Vishal Gupta, Ubon’s Vice President Gagan Malik, Tessco Mobiles Co-Founder Vishal Shukla, and Akhilesh Chopra, Sales and Technology Director, Bluei as the recognized panellist who provided some magnificent insights on the concerned topic.

The final panel discussion of the expo discussed Opportunities and Challenges for Make in India in the Mobile Phones and Accessories Sector for the Manufacturers and Trading Community which included Sujay Roy, Amit Goyal, Rohit Jain, Ishwar Kumhar, and Rajesh Chopra as the elite panellists.

Nex News Network’s entire coverage of this 2-day Expo cited some fascinating progress in the ever-evolving category of electronic accessories industries.

This expo included some outstanding exhibitors who, with their dedication and uniqueness, have completely disrupted the mobile accessories and gadget industry. Here is the list of exhibitors

1. AJAH TECHNOLOGIES

2. BK ENTERPRISES

3. BLUEi

4. CROVELL IMPEX

5. FUTURE HUB

6. HX HARPHONIX

7. INNOTECH ADVANCE MACHINES PVT.LTD

8. KAJONI POWER

9. KDM TELECOM SOLUTIONS PVT LTD

10.KHABRE GAURAV

11.MOBILITY INDIA

12.MOBITECH INDUSTRIES LLP

13.MY MOBILE

14.MY STAR BATTERY MANUFACTURERS & RECYCLERS PVT LTD

15.MXD

16.NIRMAX TELECOM

17.OXY & ITOUCH

18.R.K. ELECTRONICS

19.RISE ELECTRONICS

20.SEARCH MART INDIA

21.SHIVAM SALES

22.JP GOLD SHREE GANESH MOBILE ACCESSORIES

23.SHREE SHYAM INDUSTRIES

24.SILICONINDIA

25.SMARTPHONE CRUNCH

26.SONILEX PRIVATE LIMITED

27.SOROO

28.SSBRIGHT ACCESSORIES

29.STAUNCHTECH ELECTRONICS LLP

30.TESLAA SMART ACCESSORIES

31.THE MOBILE TIMES

32.INFOCOM NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED

33.TRINK WORLD

34.UBON

35.VARNI TECHNOLOGY

36.ZALMLER

37.ZEDPACK PRIVATE LIMITED

The entire Team of Virgo showed their immense gratitude to the support of their sponsors and exhibitors, who were the backbone of that event. They also appreciated their eloquent speakers, media partners, associations, and guests for being a part of this enthralling adventure.

