NewsReach teamed up with Vertoz’s IncrementX to Open the Western market monetization of its regional publisher’s network

IncrementX is a Leading Media Representation Platform, and NewsReach– India’s leading sponsored content marketplace, has formed a strategic partnership to unlock monetization opportunities and foster self-sustainability for regional publishers in the Western market. The partnership aims to equip publishers with insightful knowledge and cutting-edge solutions to maximize their revenue potential in the ever-changing digital environment.

By leveraging IncrementX’s cutting-edge technology and expertise in media representation, NewsReach will offer tailored monetization solutions to publishers. These solutions will provide publishers with the ability to boost user engagement, enhance their ad inventory, and diversify their revenue sources. Ashish Shah, CEO of Vertoz, said, “The combined strength of NewsReach’s extensive publisher network and IncrementX’s powerful monetization capabilities creates a robust ecosystem that empowers publishers to thrive in the highly competitive digital landscape. By utilizing IncrementX’s advanced technology, cultural expertise, local sales team and data-driven insights, publishers can unlock new revenue streams, enhance user experiences, and establish long-term sustainability in unrepresented markets.”

Both IncrementX and NewsReach are dedicated to fostering innovation and giving publishers the resources they need to thrive in the digital era. Through this partnership, regional publishers will be supported and will be better positioned to compete in the Western market. “By combining the knowledge and resources of NewsReach and IncrementX, we hope to provide publishers in the Western market a full range of solutions to optimize their content monetization strategy.” According to Darshan Shah, co-founder and CEO of NewsReach, “This partnership enables publishers to efficiently reach their target audiences, maximize ad revenues, and achieve sustainable long-term growth.”

The partnership also addresses the challenges faced by regional publishers in the Western market, such as the lack of local offices and relationships hindering proper monetization of their inventory and access to direct deals. IncrementX’s presence and local offices/relationships in Western countries overcome this challenge, providing regional publishers with access to local relationships and direct deals.

Looking ahead, the partnership has long-term plans to expand publishers’ accounts in the Western market and increase revenue by 20-30% through programmatic monetization and brand deals. This commitment reflects the dedication of both parties to ongoing development and growth, supporting publishers and driving their success in the digital landscape.

About IncrementX:

IncrementX is a technology-led media representation platform representing Asian & Western digital publishers in unrepresented geographies, enabling brands and advertisers to reach niche and multicultural audiences through programmatic and direct brand advertising. As a programmatic monetization and brand solutions partner, IncrementX provides a global sales force, partnerships, and technologies to minimize surprises for publishers in unrepresented regions. IncrementX is a media representation platform of Vertoz (NSEI: VERTOZ).

About NewsReach:

NewsReach is a prominent platform that connects regional publishers with advertisers, enabling them to unlock revenue opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. Through the provision of educational resources, industry insights, and monetization solutions, NewsReach empowers publishers to thrive in the digital landscape and maximize their earnings potential,” emphasized the spokesperson for NewsReach.

Devv Jani

