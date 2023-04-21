New Soft Hear Speech Hearing and Vertigo Clinic Launched at Ramdaspeth in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 19: Soft Hear Speech Hearing and Vertigo Clinic, leading diagnostic and rehabilitative audiology and speech therapy practice specialists, have set up a new clinic at Ramdaspeth in Nagpur. The clinic aims to provide prevention, assessment, and management services for patients with hearing, speech, language, communication, voice, swallowing, tinnitus, and balance disorders. With every consultation, Soft Hear Speech Hearing and Vertigo Clinic strive to exceed customer expectations with premium quality, timely, and affordable customer service.

Soft Hear Speech Hearing and Vertigo Clinic is one of India’s only chains of clinics offering audiology, speech therapy, and vertigo rehabilitation services under one roof. The clinic features upgraded testing and treatment procedures followed and implemented in Mauritius, the USA, New Zealand, the UK, and France. Soft Hear, Speech Hearing And Vertigo Clinic have branches in Gurgaon and Pune. Post this newly launched clinic in Nagpur, they plan to set foot in Mumbai in the coming days.

As one of the best Audiology, Speech Therapy, and Vertigo Rehabilitation therapy services provider, the Soft Hear clinic chain in India provides only the best brains to deal with patients. The well-recognized Indian start-up is committed to provide world-class services and the highest patient satisfaction. From providing free online and offline services to the best hearing aid selection and the best diagnostic tests, Soft Hear Speech Hearing and Vertigo Clinic have garnered acclaim at every level.

“We are excited to launch Soft Hear Speech Hearing and Vertigo Clinic at Ramdaspeth in Nagpur. Gradually, we have plans to spread across the country in the coming months,” said the Founder and Managing Director of the clinic, Dr. Hem Prakash Singh.

“The new diagnostic and rehabilitative audiology and speech therapy clinic in Nagpur will help patients with Speech, Hearing & Vertigo disorders,” said the Founder. “Our team at the new clinic excels in providing the most compassionate care accompanied by highly advanced, innovative, and customized solutions,” added the Founder, Dr. Hem Prakash Singh.

Soft Hear Speech Hearing and Vertigo Clinic follows internationally designed speech and hearing practices to ensure the best possible outcomes. The best part about them is how they take time to understand the individual condition of the patient. Their premium quality patient-handling approach and treatment procedures have been highly appreciated by acclaimed ENT doctors and patients.

Hearing loss can have a huge impact on one’s quality of life. Reaching out for expert-recommended early treatment to specialists like Soft Hear Speech Hearing and Vertigo Clinic can save you. The specialists serving at the clinic include Dr. Hem Prakash Singh, Head Audiologist and Speech Therapist, Dr. Manisha Ajay Waghmare, and Dr. Chhabinav Dwivedi as Chief Audiologist and Speech Language Pathologist.

According to the Founder, the new clinic will serve as a one-stop solution for hearing, speech, vertigo and communication disorders. The clinic will also provide free detailed hearing tests for all retired citizens and elderly across the country. Requesting an appointment, taking an online hearing check, and finding a clinic near you are also made easy with the user-friendly interface of its official website.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.