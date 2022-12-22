New E Fashion Magazine “ENORM” launched by Celebrity Actor “Karan Mehra” along with Gazal Arora

New Delhi (India), December 22: Actor Karan Mehra launched the cover page of the “ENORM” Magazine in India’s capital Delhi on Sunday (December 18). The Magazine, owned by Gazal Arora, announces Karan Mehra to be the face of “ENORM”. Addressing a gathering, Karan Mehra appreciated the work of team ENORM. He said, “I wish ENORM Magazine‘s entire team and Gazal Arora the best and wish ENORM gets popular in every corner of the country”.

The focus will be on fashion, the latest trends, cover shoots, brand associations, influencer associations, actors etc. Karan Mehra, after unveiling the cover page of the magazine, talked about their upcoming projects.

Singers, Models, Influencers and business tycoons attended the launch party. All were seen glamorous and dazzling, concluding the event with a cake cutting and logo launch of ENORM Magazine.

