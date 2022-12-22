New Book, ‘Quick updates in Anesthesia’ Reveals thoughtful insight into the  latest concepts in Anaesthesia with the medical fraternity

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Industry: Medical book

Inspirational Author Dr Rupinder Kaur Kaiche, a Senior Cardiac Anaesthesiologist and Intensivist at MVP Medical College, Pioneer Hospital, has released her newest book, “Quick updates in anaesthesia.”

The book covers varied and relevant topics such as Anaesthesia for daycare surgeries, TEE, ECMO, Oxygen concentrators, scavenging systems, the role of anaesthesiologists during Covid 19, preoperative management of patients on anticoagulants and coronary artery disease patients undergoing non-cardiac surgery.

The pandemic of Sars CoV-2 2019 was a turning point in history that illuminated the potential of anaesthesia and anesthesiologists, as well as brought the world to a terrifying halt. “Necessity is the mother of invention,” they say; anaesthesiologists took the initiative to demonstrate the point by favouring sustainable practices over conventional ones.

Taking this into account, a few burning topics which are time sensitive have been addressed in this book. The book is kept concise and handy for quick reference by one and all.

Dr Rupinder Kaur Kaiche’s book contains vital information about the practice of anaesthesia. This book represents a thorough grasp and skill in anaesthesia for all practising and aspiring medical professionals.

Anaesthesiologist and Covid-19.

Scavenging System Oxygen Concentrators.

ECMO.

Anticoagulation and Anaesthesia.

Pre and Post-Revascularization for Surgery.

Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) – A Valuable tool for Anesthesiologists Anaesthesia for DayCare Surgery.

'Quick updates in anesthesia' is 137 pages and is now available in ebook and Print versions.

Red Flower Publication Pvt. Ltd.

ISBN: 978-8195810222

Published: 1 November 2022

About Rupinder Kaur Kaiche

Medicine, for me, has always been a calling as well as a privilege.” – Rupinder Kaur Kaiche. Passion is where the journey to become a community healer starts. A vision motivated by a sense of purpose that is dedicated to improving the lives of many people. It’s an image that I painted in my imagination that later becomes a chance to care for millions of people, an inspiration that fosters trust and, most significantly, more quality time for thousands of families.

Dr Rupinder Kaur Kaiche is the author of 3 books (DewDrops, Sunshine and Beats of Thought) for national and international readers all over the world that inspire people to protect and save nature and its habitat.

Being close to nature is a part of her daily life that helps her stay composed and calm while working in any challenging situation. Nature, as expressed by the world’s greatest intellectuals in their books, is the best therapy. In my opinion, being close to nature and caring for it as a gift to all living beings is the best thing someone can do.

The first thing someone can do is study nature, understand the challenges it encounters, and coexist with nature to fully profit from it.

Books are available on all major platforms like Amazon, Kindle, and Goodreads.

People can download audiobooks to listen to soothing music and poetry to calm their minds from busy life.

Website: https://rupinderkaurkaiche.com/

Email: info@rupinderkurkaiche.com

Address: Nashik, Maharashtra

