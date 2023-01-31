New age creators across films, TV, OTT, and songs get candid at The SWA Awards 2022 Winners Roundtable

The recently concluded roundtable saw the winning creators talking about their beliefs and their journeys.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: The SWA Awards 2022 Winners Roundtable took place in Mumbai on the 27th of January, 2023. Winners from various categories, spanning feature films, television, web series, and songs, discussed their writing processes, journeys, and experiences. Five amazing sessions were held throughout the course of the day.

On November 9, 2022, the Screenwriters Association of India hosted the third annual SWA Awards ceremony at the St. Andrews Auditorium in Mumbai. It is the only award in India that honours the screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi Feature Films, Hindi Television Programs, and Hindi Web Series.

The winners formed the panels for the roundtable discussions that were categorized as follows:

Web Series (original) Roundtable, Television Roundtable, Web Series (adapted) Roundtable, Lyrics Roundtable, and Feature Films Roundtable.

The Roundtable discussions put forth many behind-the-scenes nuances that are an abstraction for the end viewer. The pain, struggle, confrontations, and disagreements—-all form a part of penning down a story on paper. The discussions around the backstories of iconic shows like Tabbar and Mumbai Diaries had the audience hooked. The Roundtable also witnessed novel ideas being talked about. For example, a buzzing concept like a Writer’s Room was heavily discussed, and the importance of bringing pack the essence of poetry into songs was also shed light on. The craft of writing and thought process for penning down award-winning films like Tribhang, Ramprasad Ki Teharwi, Mimi & Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was also discussed in detail with their respective screenwriters. For a budding screenwriter, the day-long panel discussions were extremely informative and relatable.

Speaking on the occasion of the event, Zaman Habib, General Secretary, SWA, believes that “The idea behind the Winners Roundtable is to have all the winning creators and writers on the same platform where they can share their processes and experiences in writing an award-winning script. Such a discussion also helps budding writers who can learn from the stalwarts and incorporate essential points in their own screenplays. It is a very effective way to learn and understand the nuances of people who have seen it all and overcome the difficulties.”

In today’s world, where entertainment has completely undergone a paradigm shift, such a discussion among the creators of pathbreaking content was the need of the hour.

