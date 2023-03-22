Net Media ropes in Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk with Swiggy for the

The top marketing firm, Net Media, recently partnered with Swiggy, India's biggest food delivery service, to introduce a thoroughly considered campaign, "Saddi City Chakh Lo." Through Swiggy's numerous meal delivery options, the campaign aims to celebrate city living and inspire individuals to discover and take advantage of the finest of the city.



Swiggy's marketing initiatives are expected to take on a new dimension thanks to the campaign, for which Net Media has signed none other than renowned Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk as their first brand ambassador. Ammy Virk is well-known for his various acting and singing abilities. Swiggy’s research showed that he's the most popular face in north India for foodies, so his involvement in the campaign has drawn a sizable fan base and broadened its appeal, along with a 2% immediate sales increase.



The "Saddi City Chakh Lo" campaign is aimed at showcasing the convenience and ease of ordering food through Swiggy, and how it enables people to explore and experience the food offerings of the city. The campaign featured Ammy Virk exploring the city and trying out the best food from different parts of the city through Swiggy.

Sonal Talwar, Business Head, Net Media, "The campaign rolled out across various platforms, including TV, digital, and social media, and for three full months, the campaign was run in two languages—Hindi and Punjabi—to reach a large audience. "The campaign was supported by a range of marketing activities, including influencer marketing, social media contests, and interactive experiences.

The natural-looking commercials showcase the special, sassy, and endearing bond that Ammy and his bodyguards share. In the video, we see Ammy's bodyguards making fun of him by eating strange meals. Without going too far, they introduce him to the wide variety of foods and restaurants available on Swiggy, which drastically alters the game.

In conclusion, the "Saddi City Chakh Lo" campaign is set to bring a new dimension to Swiggy's marketing efforts and is sure to create a buzz among audiences. With Ammy Virk as the face of the campaign, the campaign is expected to be a huge success, and Swiggy is set to become the preferred food delivery option for city dwellers.