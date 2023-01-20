Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award 2023 scheduled on 24th Jan 2023, Hotel Orchid -Mumbai  

New Delhi (India), January 19: Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award 2023 is a non-organization that helps to recognize those who have given their life to social, medical, business, science, education, and various fields and also to those who have made a contribution to society and built up their power towards the people.

Their constant humility and significant effort are to felicitate them for their effortless contribution and recognise them with this Nobel peace award. This Noble work will give them and others inspiration to work more towards society and encourage the youth generation with their Nobel work so that everyone can be responsible towards the development of society.

Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award 2023 offers special gratitude to Techno Suhai Learning Council and Mr. Jitendra Bhalladakar, and Dr. Upsana Halwal.

The Honorable chief Guests who will be a part of this prestigious award ceremony are-amid sources are:-

Hon. HH. Sheikh Rashid Bin Majid Al Mualla Ruling Family Member (UAE)

Hon. Shri. Swami. Gyananand Saraswathy Maharaj Trambkeshwar Jyotirling

Hon. Shri. Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Ms. Mahima Chaudhary Indian Bollywood Actress

Her Highness Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri, Royal Family Member of Dubai

Major General Ajay Pal Singh (Retired) Vishisht Seva Medal Founder and Director of Ayaansh Leadership Academy

Ms. Isha Kopikar Actress, Model

Capt.(Dr.) AD Manek Chief Pilot Instructor Pride of Maharashtra

Capt. Gopi Shetty Captain Superintendent Sea Scouts India.

Mr. Anees Bazmee Indian Film Director

Mr. Nabh Kumar -Director of Bollywood

Dr. Deepak Sawant, Founder and Chairman of Sadgati Social Foundation

Ms. Karishma Halwai, Actor, Choreographer, Model, and Social Worker

Mr. Sandip Soparrkar Dancer, Choreographer

Mr.Bosco Martin Dancer, Choreography

Ms.Preeti Jhangiani & Praveen Dabbas ( Bollywood Powerful Couple)

Mr. Sudhanshu Pandey

Indian Bollywood Actor

On Speaking with the Magnificent Founder and Chairman, Doctor Rajkumar Tak, he says he is geared up for the launch and looking forward to it. Additionally, he stated that the award is also a medium to pay homage to the great freedom fighter Babu Shyam Narayan Singh on his 123rd birth anniversary, so it’s a special occasion on many fronts.

