NEET UG 2023 Results: Physics Wallah’s (PW) NEET Batches Achieve Record-Breaking Success, with Over 20,000 Students Excelling in the Exam, Including an Impressive 07 Students Securing Top 100 AIR

Unprecedented Surge in Selections: Physics Wallah NEET 2023 Results Witness a Staggering 100% Increase, Doubling Last Year’s Numbers!

New Delhi (India), June 16: Physics Wallah, India’s leading ed-tech platform, which is democratizing education at scale, has delivered outstanding success in the NEET UG Results 2023. A total of 15 students from PW’s NEET Batches scored more than 700, setting a benchmark. Furthermore, an impressive count of more than 20,000 students from PW’s batches got qualified in the NEET 2023 with good scores.

Physics Wallah’s top scorers include Samuel Harshith AIR-24, Nishant Sharma AIR-28, Sumegha Sinha AIR-39, Prayas Rout AIR-67, MD Rejaullah AIR-134, and Pranjal Singh AIR-150.

Over 20 lakh students registered for the exam, and out of the 11,45,976 candidates who qualified. This year, over 20,000 students trained by PW educators cleared the exam with flying colors and secured seats in medical colleges. More than 9,000 PW students scored above 600 marks, while over 1,500 PW students scored above 650 marks. More than 125 PW students secured ranks under AIR 1000.

PW’s commitment to providing accessible and cost-effective education of the highest standards has significantly benefited students preparing for NEET. The faculty members at PW have been readily available to address doubts through the doubt engine and also provided lecture and test planners, along with daily practice tests featuring video solutions, to offer comprehensive support to the students.

Alakh Pandey, CEO & Founder of PW said, ‘We are immensely proud of the outstanding results achieved by our students in the NEET UG 2023. The remarkable ranks they have secured fill us with great pride and serve as a testament to their unwavering commitment and the relentless efforts of our talented educators. The performance of our NEET batches demonstrates the effectiveness of our impactful education approach. There has been a 100% surge in selections this year compared to last year. As a company, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering outstanding learning outcomes, and we continue to innovate our content delivery to enhance the understanding and success of our students across all test prep categories.’

In addition to the outstanding results achieved by PW students in the NEET UG 2023, it continues to transform the landscape of education in India. The platform’s innovative approach to teaching and learning has not only empowered students with knowledge but also fostered a deep understanding of the subjects. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a team of experienced educators, Physics Wallah has created a dynamic and engaging learning environment that transcends geographical barriers. With its commitment to democratizing education, Physics Wallah is paving the way for a brighter future, where quality education is accessible to all, regardless of their background or location.

About PW (Physics Wallah)

Physics Wallah (PW), a leading ed-tech player in India, is transforming the traditional approach to competitive exam coaching. As India’s 101st unicorn, PW has successfully prepared students for a wide range of competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, CAT, and CA. In addition to its exam preparation courses, PW has expanded its offerings to include post-graduate programs and PW Skills, which focuses on career development and upskilling. Students can choose from a variety of online courses, both free and paid. Furthermore, PW extends its coaching services beyond the virtual realm by providing offline and hybrid coaching options through its 60 Vidyapeeth centers located throughout India. One of the key strengths of PW lies in its extensive educational content, which is available in nine different languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. This diversity enables students from various linguistic backgrounds to access high-quality educational resources.PW has garnered a significant following, with over 23 million subscribers spread across 48 YouTube channels. Moreover, its mobile app has been downloaded more than 10 million times and boasts a 4.5 rating on the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.