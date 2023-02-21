Neeraj Books – The Largest Range of Reference Books for various courses of IGNOU & NIOS

New Delhi (India), February 20: Founded in 1982, Neeraj Publications is a leading publisher of educational and reference books in India. The company has achieved immense success in the publishing industry, becoming one of the most renowned names in the field OF Providing quality reference books at a very affordable price. Neeraj Publications has a wide range of Reference Books, Guides, Question Banks, Sample Papers to Reference study material, solved assignments, etc.

Neeraj Publications Reference books based on IGNOU Courses & Syllabus have become synonymous with IGNOU books for students pursuing studies from the IGNOU & other Open universities. NeerajBooks.com is the official website of Neeraj Publications, providing India’s largest and the most varied range of IGNOU reference books (Chapter wise Reference Books / Guides in Textual as well as Question –Answer Format), including Many Solved Sample Question Papers for IGNOU courses like BA (General), B. Com, B.Sc., BA (Hons), MA, M.Com, MA English, MA Hindi, MA Political Science, MA History, MA Sociology, MA Public Administration, MA Economics, MA Social Work, MRD (MA Rural Development), MA Education, MA Psychology, MA Tourism, Early Child Education, Health & Nutrition, Primary Education, B.Ed & BLIS (Library Science) and many more in both English and Hindi language.

For the students who are pursuing education from NIOS Class 10th & 12th, Neeraj Books for various subjects like English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Economics, and Business studies are also available in English and Hindi language.

With its wide range of books with Readers Friendly language, affordable Prices, convenient payment options, and exclusive discounts and offers, it is the ideal choice for those looking for an easy and cost-effective way to get the books they need to study in a short period before their Exams.

Neeraj Publications has also been actively involved in the vision to enhance the way we study in the country by introducing reference books, Guides, Helpbooks and other study material like assignments and sample papers in E-books (Soft Copy ) format for online Reading with the ease of gaining knowledge & anytime learning to write on student’s smartphones, tabs and laptops at Very affordable and feasible Subscription Fee. Having further plans to introduce multilingual audio books & Video Lectures, and Online Classes for people who have difficulty in reading.

To give an opportunity to a younger generation to be an Author, Neeraj Publications also helps, Support & Guide them in getting their books published under their Own Name, which gives the new authors a platform as well as the boost they seek to express and spread what they write among the audience.

As the proprietor of Neeraj Publications, Neeraj Chopra has been the driving force to help the publication reach the heights that it has reached. The consistent focus on having a positive relationship with its customers by personally connecting and always being in touch with the roots is one of the biggest reasons for Neeraj Publication’s immense success.

Its massive presence on marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart has helped the firm to become the top seller for IGNOU & NIOS in the country. Its ever-growing community on various social media platforms and also the reach it offers through its doorstep delivery through Courier Service and Payment on Delivery have been a helping hand to students in different parts of the country.

Neeraj Publications has been dedicated to helping students reach their highest potential through their reliable and dependable selection of reference materials, Help Books, Guides, Sample Question Papers, Assignments & Projects etc., for over 40 years, and we look forward to continuing the legacy of excellence in vision to provide education for all Matra “ Padega Bharat to Badega Bharat”.

For more information, visit: http://www.neerajbooks.com/

