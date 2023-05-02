Natural Ways to Regrow Thinning Hair

New Delhi (India), April 29: Excessive hair on your pillow or hairbrush can indicate hair loss. Alopecia, as it is clinically termed, is a frequent disease among both men and women nowadays. Genetics is one of the most common causes of receding hairline. Androgenetic alopecia, often known as male or female pattern baldness, is an inheritable condition that causes hair to weaken and fall out. Individuals begin to lose hair when the hair development cycle is disrupted. Hair shafts and hair follicles make up hair. Your hair is held together by follicles, and the hair shaft is the skin where hair development begins.

A few types of hair loss problems individuals may suffer from:

Anagen effluvium: This hair condition is associated with medical treatments like chemotherapy and radiation used for cancer treatment. It commonly affects your hair during the anagen phase with symptoms like diffuse hair loss and tapered fracture of hair shafts.

Telogen effluvium: Hair follicles rest during the telogen phase; but when the hair regrowth stops, it can lead to this hair fall condition. You may start noticing hair loss all over your scalp. It can turn out to be chronic if the condition lasts longer than six months. In this type of hair loss, you may start seeing clusters of hair on your hairbrush and in the shower.

Medication infused hair loss: Steroids, cancer treatments, anti-depressants, thyroid medications, cholesterol drugs, Parkinson’s disease, and high blood pressure can be reasons for hair loss. If you experience hair loss due to medications it is recommended you visit a doctor to get the condition under control.

Homeopathic remedies treat all of these medical disorders, thereby addressing the underlying cause of hair loss. Homeopathic medicine also considers mental as well as emotional issues such as stress and anxiety, which are frequently the root of hair loss. It targets the mind and gently restores mind-body equilibrium to treat the patient as a whole.

Health disorders are frequently the cause of thinning hair. Hair thinning is primarily caused by a hormonal imbalance in the body. Anaemia, thyroid illness, ovarian cysts (PCOS), and menopause are among the risk concerns. All of these medical conditions are cured by homeopathy, addressing the underlying cause of hair loss. Homoeopathy additionally takes into account emotional and mental disorders such as stress and anxiety, which are commonly the root cause of hair thinning.

Research has proven that homeopathy offers excellent hair treatment. A study published in the Journal of Recent Advances in Applied Sciences, 2015, found that homeopathy showed a positive result in the treatment of hair loss within 6 months.

Be it a result of a genetic problem, hormonal imbalances or lifestyle issues; homeopathy aims to treat hair loss from the root without any side effects. Due to homeopathy’s individualized and holistic approach, medicines are prescribed based on individual symptoms.

Thuja Orientalis offers promise for promoting overall scalp health, addressing many of the underlying causes of hair loss and thinning hair, and may even have the potential to promote hair growth.Silicea helps in providing the hair follicles with vital nutrition strengthens the hair and reduces dryness.

Other Homeopathic remedies are:

Kali Carbonicum – This medicine treats hair thinning problems, reduces brittleness, and enhances hair growth on the scalp and eyebrows.

Fluoric acid – This Homeopathy medicine treats patchy hair loss and helps enhance hair regrowth in bald patches.

Sepia – It is one of the most effective medicines for treating hair fall during postpartum. It also effectively treats alopecia areata, the matting of the hair, and dry, white, and scaly dandruff.

Ignatia Amara – This medicine helps when people face sudden hair loss in patches after a stressful event.

Apart from using Homoeopathy remedies, people should eat a well-balanced diet rich in seasonal fruits and vegetables to keep healthy hair. Green tea and soya consumption aid to prevent Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) synthesis, which can be increased by avoiding meat. Aside from diet, people should avoid or limit the use of blow dryers.

