Business Mint Nationwide Women Excellence Awards 2023

New Delhi (India), March 13: Business Mint, a market research company, has announced the winners of the Nationwide Women’s Excellence Awards 2023. The awards recognize women’s outstanding achievements and contributions across various fields and industries in India.

Women from diverse academia and government sectors, such as teaching, research, training, consulting, entrepreneurship, business leadership, professional workforces in government and non-government sectors, and so on, will be honored with the Nationwide Women Excellence Awards 2023. Business Mint selects only suitable women who are energetic, intelligent, renowned, and ambitious in their respective fields to receive this coveted nationwide award.

The Winners of the 2023 Nationwide Women’s Excellence Awards are as follows

Preety Uzlain, Life Coach & Founder – Magic Minds – Most Promising Life Coach of the Year – 2023, New Delhi

Divya Mena, Founder – Sharanya Development Foundation – Women Excellence Award for Social Service – 2023, Hyderabad

Jigna Rajgor Joshi, Founder & CEO – Jhansi OTT – Most Inspiring Women Media Professional of the Year – 2023, Gujarat

Sweety Somashekar, Founder ,Managing Director – StructCAD Design and Engineering- Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Mangalore in Civil & Structural Consulting and Construction Category

Prerna Kapoor Kalra, Owner – China Grill – Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Pune in Food & Hospitality Category

Neelima Burra – Most Promising Corporate Leader of the Year -2023, Gurgaon in Corporate Strategy and Business Transformation Category

Mallika Mishra – Most Prominent Industry Professional of the Year – 2023, Delhi NCR in Analytical Research & Quality Assurance Category

Roshni Donny Chhawara, Associate Vice President Digital – Concept PR India Ltd – Most Promising Digital PR Professional of the Year – 2023, Mumbai

Pooja Dhandhania, Product/Service – Posh Creative Studio – Best Emerging Creative Professional of the Year – 2023, Bangalore

Kanchana Thakur, Sr. HRBP – Pepsico International – Most Promising HR Professional of the Year – 2023, Gurgaon

Jyoti Dora, Founder – Readers Adda – Most Inspiring Women of the Year – 2023, Gujarat for Promoting Book Reading

Kaveri Utreja, Dessert Artisan | Founder – JUS LIKE THAT – Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Mumbai in Luxury Gifting Category

Aakriti Jain, Account Director – MediaMonks – Best Emerging Agency leader and Mom Influencer of the Year – 2023, Delhi

Miti Randeri Bakre, HR & OD Advisor to MSMEs – E4 HR Associates – Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Ahmedabad in HR Consulting Category

Rakhi Shah, Managing Director – Magenta Group Of Companies – Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Tamil Nadu in Infra Structure Development Category

Nidhi Poddar, Founder – Emerald Events – Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Kolkata in Event Planners Category

Manali Agrawal – Outstanding Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Mumbai in Brand Consulting Category

Divya Handa, Founder & Design Head – Divya Handa Designs – Outstanding Women Entrepreneur of the Year -2023, Gurgaon in Interior Design Category

Special Awardees

Maanasa Vinay, Proprietor – Bryck Red Design Studio

Nafisa Afnan, Founder & Cosmetologist – Earthy By Ellenza

Alisha Anand, Dy Vice President – Marketing & Communications – SATYA MicroCapital Ltd

Prathyusha Reddy, Co-Founder – Sunrise Driver Services

Adhvithi Shetty – Social Media Influencer

Ashvithi Shetty – Social Media Influencer

Shruti Verma, Co-Founder & CEO – Skoodos

Spoorthi Vishwas, CMO – Trawel Mart

Hajira Nazeer, Owner & Cosmetic Dental Surgeon – The Richmond Dental

Priya Rajan – CEO – Sampraday Events

Sravani Potluri, Founder – In-ex

Parul Chaudhri, Founder – Humans Of Animal Land

Business Mint is a market research company based in India that provides valuable insights and data to businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and investors. They use a combination of quantitative and qualitative research methods to help their clients understand the market, identify trends, and make informed decisions about their products and services. Business Mint is considered one of India’s leading and most credible market research companies, known for its world-class research methodologies and ability to deliver actionable insights to its clients.

Business Mint award shows are events that recognize and celebrate the achievements of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals in various categories such as innovation, growth, leadership, and social responsibility. These award shows can gain recognition and publicity for a business, as well as provide networking opportunities and access to new markets.

