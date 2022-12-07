National CSR Network Launches Capacity Building on CSR Competency Framework

New Delhi, December 07: National CSR Network, an initiative of Strategic CSR Alliance, organized a virtual three-day Capacity building workshop on “Competencies for Impactful CSR” from 22nd to 24th November 2022.

The workshop was attended by 25 well profound participants from different areas of expertise, individuals from esteemed organizations like Finolex Industries Limited, Walmart, Petronet, IIFL Foundation, Goodpact foundation, Apex Hospitals Pvt. Ltd etc., actively participated throughout the event, willing to learn about the useful CSR tools. It was structured with the intent to help Corporates, NGOs & CSR Implementing Partners to bring excellence in CSR work aligned with global needs, including SDGs and ESG.

The Program Director, Ms. Meena Raghunathan, Former Executive Director of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, profoundly set up the whole structure of the workshop within the span of 7.5 hours with a 2.5-hour session per day. All the sessions were moulded with precision which included CSR Project Cycle, Need Assessment and Baseline Survey for Project Implementation, and Tools for Project planning with Monitoring and Evaluation.

Today, CSR is recognized as an important part of the country’s development effort. With this increasing importance placed on it by various stakeholders, and increasing resources going into it, the need is being felt to streamline processes and increase capacities to deliver impactful programmes. In this context, National CSR Network has been working on a CSR Competency Framework through consultations with experts and other concerned people.

Guest speaker Dr. Muniraju S.B, Deputy Advisor, Niti Aayog, Government of India, gave the inaugural address, wherein he congratulated and appreciated National CSR Network for the initiative and highlighted how collectively the effort of all stakeholders could bring real-time change to society. Dr. Muniraju also mentioned how collaboration between Corporate and Government is the need of the hour.

Mr. Navin Bhatia, Co-Founder of Navkar Skills, enlightened the participants about the global best practices of CSR. The well-acquired knowledge and excellence of the Expert team took this event to success which includes Mr. Jagadeesha PS, Head CSR Syngenta India, Ms. Bharathi Kode, Program Manager, GMR Varalaxmi Foundation, and Ms. Damayanti Bhowmik, Head CSR, SNS Foundation, CSR wing of Anand Groups.

Attendees were beaming with questions which made it a rather interactive workshop. Participants benefited from the experience and knowledge of speakers during this engaging training programme and found the workshop of immense value.

Brigadier Atul Wahi, ESG Expert, National CSR Network, presented the aims, objectives, and purpose of the National CSR Network.

Ms. Prerna Gupta, Assistant Director, National CSR Network, expressed her gratitude to the speaker for all the insightful information & expressed her delightfulness to the participants for being interactive throughout the session.

