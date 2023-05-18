Mumbai’s Hottest DJ, Tejas Shetty, Rocks the City with High-Energy Sets

New Delhi (India), May 17: Music connects everybody, and it helps people in removing their stress most of the time. Tejas Shetty understands how to read the crowd and keep them on the floor on Bollywood and Punjabi beats.

Tejas, who has a huge fan base in Mumbai, also travel to other cities in India to make events memorable. On the 13th of May 2023, he was in Flamiingo at Belapur, where he played trending Bollywood tracks that made his audience crazy.

DJ is the short form for disc jockey. Disc jockeys play the music you hear on radio stations, internet radio stations, local bars and dance clubs, and even at wedding receptions.

Tejas is an experienced musician playing various forms of music, performing exclusively in live events, corporate gigs and clubs etc. He plays pre-recorded music from other musicians, usually drawing from a large collection of available songs that suit the theme of the event or venue at which he is working.

Specializing in mainstream commercial Bollywood and Punjabi music, Tejas has been in this profession for several years. He often talks about his love for music, and he can’t live without it. His passion towards music can be understood by his ability to turn any normal beat into a party track.

Tejas was a show-stopper for many events last year and had a good time playing tracks for Bollywood celebrities too. On a question – for which celeb he would love to play his next track? Tejas replied he would love to play for Nora Fatehi.

Asked about his upcoming event, he said he would be at Taandaav in Mumbai on 20th May 2023.

For professionals like Tejas, the only support is their audience. Audiences these days like DJs and their tracks, which helps them forget their busy life.

For more information, visit: https://instagram.com/tejasshettyofficial

