Mumbai girl Prachi Sharma bags back to back films in South

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: It is not the first time that Mumbai-based heroines are making it big in the South Indian film industry, but few have made it big and proved their mettle. To add one more to this list is Mumbai talent Prachi Sharma who made her Tollywood debut with the film “Zilla Parishad Utna Patashala” which is due for release; she has now entered the Kannada film industry with the film “Redrum”. Prachi Says she has already completed shooting for “Redrum”, which is her debut in the Kannada film industry, got a good response from the industry, and has now signed another film “, Swati Nakshatra”, which is going on floors in July 2023.

The film has many prominent actors sharing the screen with Prachi, and she is excited about the kind of roles being offered to her. She is also in talks with the leading production house in Bangalore for a mega-starter film. Prachi, who is learning the southern languages, is dreaming big in South films and wants to try her luck in Bollywood as well.

Prachi Sharma, originally hailing from Jaipur, an engineering graduate with BTech in IT degree, shifted to Mumbai, the city of dreams, with a desire to become a successful actor. Her daily routine includes practicing Bachata dance which she loves, and attending auditions. She signed up “For Fashion ABCD” a well-known South Indian Celebrity Management Company, through which she gave wings to her dreams; Fashion ABCD took her Southwards, and her acting career sky rocketed.

At a time when many new actresses are entering the film industry, we wish Prachi to settle in the hearts of film lovers and shine in all Indian languages with her acting skills.

