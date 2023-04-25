Multilingual Music Artist Bhawna Sharma Releases cover song “Ghodey Pe Sawar” in Seven Languages

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 22: Bhawna Sharma, a multilingual music artist, has released her latest single, “Ghodey Pe Sawar”, in seven languages. The song, which pays tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage, showcases its diversity through classical Indian music. Bhawna Sharma’s ability to sing in eight languages makes her a unique artist in the music industry.

“Ghodey Pe Sawar” is a fusion of traditional and modern elements, with a contemporary flair representing India’s dynamic and evolving cultural landscape. By presenting the song in multiple languages – English, Korean, Hindi, Japanese, Bengali, Chinese, Tamil, and Telugu –, Bhawna hopes to not only honour the linguistic diversity of India but also highlight the universality of music as a medium of expression that transcends language barriers.

Bhawna Sharma, who hails from Kolkata, has studied music since childhood and later studied classical music at Jaipur Sangeet Mahavidyalay. After a long gap, she returned to music and has since performed live and worked with Lasota Music USA. Bhawna was also featured as a youth icon and new talent for her first original release, “pehli baar suna wo saaz.”

She then ventured into playback singing for the Indian patriotic movie “Fauji Hindustan Ke” and even received Western vocal training from the Delhi School of Music, which eventually led to her discovering K-Pop music. During the 5th Indian Korean Singing Competition, Bhawna was selected after uploading a Korean OST cover on YouTube, which marked the beginning of her journey as a Korean K-Pop artist from the Korean Culture Centre.

Bhawna Sharma’s latest release is a testament to her commitment to preserving and sharing India’s cultural values and traditions with the world. With her unique talent and dedication to music, Bhawna Sharma is a rising star who is poised to make a significant impact on the global music scene.

