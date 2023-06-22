Mughal-E-Azam: The First Indian Broadway-Style Musical Comes to New Jersey for an Unforgettable Theatrical Experience

New Delhi (India), June 20: Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, has embarked on North America Tour 2023. Cinema on Stage has brought this humongous Musical, which is nothing less than a Bollywood extravaganza, giving the U.S. audience a glimpse of Indian art and talent.

This spectacular Musical is a Cinema on Stage presentation, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji. The critically acclaimed and highly anticipated theatrical production will grace the stage at New Jersey Performing Arts Center from June 30th to July 2nd, transporting audiences into a captivating era of love, loyalty, and grandeur.

Based on K Asif’s classic film Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and winner of seven Broadway World India Awards, it showcases India’s rich culture intertwined in a legendary love story between Mughal Prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali. It portrays the conflict faced by Mughal Emperor Akbar: his responsibility towards the future of his empire and his duty as the father of a beloved son.

Mughal-E-Azam, the first Indian Broadway-style Musical is a true feast for the senses, rooted in Indian classical music and Kathak dance. With a cast and crew of over 150, the Musical is a breathtaking celebration of art, music, and storytelling. This larger-than-life Broadway-style spectacle brings together a stellar cast, extravagant sets, dazzling costumes, and unforgettable melodies to create an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts of all ages. With the addition of English subtitles, a wider audience can now immerse themselves in the timeless tale of love and sacrifice.

After a houseful reception in the three US stops, promoters of ‘Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical’ expect the same over the next three months. Khan said the response is overwhelming. “We never expected this kind of a response. We know that this play is something that has a very special place in the heart of the audience because of the original film. But the way they’re responding to the play, it is simply outstanding. “I’m quite speechless with what’s been happening here in the United. I believe that India has so much to offer. But yes, we have been presenting our work in a certain way because that’s our Indian tradition,” the director Feroz Abbas Khan said in an interview.

Since its premiere, Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical has received immense acclaim, captivating audiences in various cities with its grandeur and soul-stirring performances. With its stunning visuals, powerful storytelling, and unforgettable music, the production has garnered rave reviews and multiple awards, cementing its place as one of the most spectacular theatrical experiences of our time.

Besides the entertainment factor, producer of the musical Deepesh Salgia said most audience members are taking pride in Indian artists’ ability to execute such a grand vision. “That brings us the biggest joy. After pride, people are now feeling that this is actually a soft power of India as it shows the cultural aspect of the country. I’m very glad that this show achieved that. And that’s all because of the audience’s support. The biggest pleasure was when I saw three generations of Indians watching this show together. When they enjoy together and one generation explains to the younger generation, this is what India is about.” Concludes Deepsh Salgia.

Executive Producer of Mughal-E-Azam North America Tour, Dushyant Kansara, mentioned “People over here are used to doing and watching concerts and the regular Bollywood shows. But they never had an experience like this before. That’s the reason why people are so amazed… So many people told us that we cannot travel all the way to India, even though we wanted to watch this show.”

Aanand Dawda, who has been organizing Bollywood concerts in the USA for about 20 years now, said bringing ‘India’s Broadway’ to the country has been a challenge. “Every city we see, Friday grows into Saturday, Saturday grows more into Sunday. And then, people want us to stay here for one more week and come back after the tour. But technically it’s very challenging for us to extend the tour over here, at least this season. We will be back very soon,” he said as the Executive Producer of Mughal-E-Azam North America Tour. “I have always endeavored to bring innovation to the Entertainment arena with larger-than-life stages and heart-touching performances and we shall be coming up with more for our lovely audience.” He added.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this epic masterpiece live on stage. Whether you are a fan of theater, music, or simply looking for an unforgettable night out, Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical promises an immersive experience that will leave you in awe.

Tickets for Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical in New Jersey are now available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Secure your seats early to ensure you don’t miss out on this grand production.

