MTMM’s Fabric Fair – 2 Inaugurated On 9th January At Mumbai

Shri Ramesh Poddar, Chairman & Managing Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. inaugurated MTMM’s Fabric Fair – 2 in the presence of leading industrialists and office bearers of MTMM.

More than 200 stalls in AC German Hanger (Dome) at Hotel JW Marriot Lawn, Sahar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: 143 years old Mumbai Textile Merchants’ Mahajan (MTMM) has organized MTMM’s FABRIC FAIR -2 ON 9TH &10TH January 2023 with more than 200 stalls in AC German Hanger (Dome) at Hotel JW Marriot Lawn, Sahar Airport (T2), Andheri (E), Mumbai. This glittering B2B Fabric Fair was inaugurated by Shri Ramesh Poddar, Chairman & Managing Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd in the presence of leading industrialists & trade dignitaries.

There was enthusiastic response by the trade visitors. A footfall of more than 10,000 trade visitors expected during the two days of the fair.

After tremendous success of earlier MTMM’s FABRIC FAIR organized by Mahajan during 29th & 30th June 2022 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, Mahajan has plans to organize such B2B fair every year, stated Shri Kanubhai Narsana, President – Mumbai Textiles Merchants’ Mahajan.

This time, some of the leading brands of India have participated in the Fair. These include Arvind Mills, Mafatlal, Ruby Mill, Siyaram, D&J, Shrijee Lifestyle, Silk India, Mitva, MJ Fabrics, Tinu Minu, Megasto, Sathiya Group, Kamadgiri, Navsari Cotton etc. More than a dozen new varieties have been launched during the Fair.

The Fabric Fair displayed Summer Collection, Wedding Collection and other festive collections. The fabrics on display in the Fair included a wide range of fabrics for formals, casuals, ethnic wear, handloom, linen, pure cotton, silk, Banarasi fabric, modal, bamboo & tencel, embroidered fabric, dyed/ dyeable fabric, digital- block-screen print, kids wear, shirting, suiting, kurta-kurti fabric, dress materials, dhoti & sari, unstitched dress materials, interlining, imported fabric and a broad range of value added fabric.

Web: www.mtmm.co.in, Email: mtmmtradefair@gmail.com

