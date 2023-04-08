MSM Unify and ETS Partner to Increase Educational Access for More Students Across the Globe

New Delhi (India), April 5: The leading AI-powered online student platform MSM Unify and ETS, the world’s largest educational assessment organization, announced today the signing of a collaborative agreement that aims to help increase educational access for more students across the globe. The agreement allows test takers in 11 countries increased access to the TOEFL iBT® exam.

MSM Unify and ETS’s strategic partnership will allow more students the ability to achieve their study abroad goals and advance their English-language proficiency skills via greater access to the TOEFL iBT exam as part of the higher education admissions process. This collaboration also allows students access to exclusive discounts on TOEFL iBT test prep courses, study materials, and additional support services.

“We are pleased to be able to formalize this collaboration with the MSM Unify team to expand access to ETS’s TOEFL iBT exam for students on their study abroad journeys,” said Chris Draper, Vice President and COO, Assessment Services at ETS. “As we continue to strategically and thoughtfully expand our new Assessment Services division at ETS, it is partnerships like these that allow us to both deliver on our mission as well as meet more students where they are with our assessments and educational solutions.”

MSM Unify will bring ETS’s products and services to its student community to give them more access to tools to help them improve their English language skills. As an online student marketplace, MSM Unify has been helping students submit their qualifications and certifications to be successful in their studies. In addition, MSM Unify’s services can assist students in searching for and applying to preferred programs, identifying career choices, and transitioning to life abroad.

“This partnership with ETS to bring a gold-standard English language testing solution to the wider market is yet another show of our commitment at MSM Unify to serve the 360-degree international student journey,” said Avinav Sharma, Head of Strategy at MSM Unify. “As an online student marketplace, collaborating with market leaders like ETS seals our mission to help students present the right qualifications and certifications to apply, qualify, and succeed in their chosen academic environment.”

ETS’s mission to expand quality and equity in education worldwide is directly aligned to the work MSM Unify has been undertaking for many years in supporting students across the globe. Access to discounts on the TOEFL iBT exam will be available to students in the following 11 countries: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Vietnam, Philippines, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Brazil.

For more information, visit https://www.msmunify.com/

