Mrs India 2023 2024 Winner Who is next? Mrs India 2023   scheduled from 29-Jan-2023 to 1-Feb-2023

New Delhi (India), January 18: Mrs India 2023 2024 Winners Quest is on; Mrs India Official is now open for Registrations https://www.MrsIndia.Net announcement is given by reining Queens Dr Anita Mishra and Mallika Billupati Winners of Mrs India 2021 2022. Our Television Partner is DD National, our Tourism Partner is Tourism Queen, and our Crown Partner is Manmuktaa.

On the Occasion of International Millets Year 2023, Mrs India will promote the consumption of Millets; our International Winner, Dr Anita Mishra, a Gynaecologist, will be the Ambassador of Mrs India’s Millets Mison to “Bring Back Millets to Our Plates “Dr Anita Mishra Mrs India Winner and Mrs Asia International Winner is also a Gynaecologist who fits the Bill of to promote Millets for Woman’s Health, As Queen can effectively appeal why Millets should be an important part of the diet and incorporating them will have many health benefits, especially during pregnancy, lactating mothers and also during Menopause apart from benefits for all.

Dr Anita Mishra was Crowned Mrs Asia International 2022, while Mallika Billupati represented India at the 12th Year Season of Mrs Planet 2022 2023 and was crowned with Mrs Talented Planet 2022 2023. Mrs India’s Winners will Crown Mrs India 2023 and 2022 Winners and pass on the legacy of the Queen of Mrs India Officially in the National Grand finals on 1st Feb 2023 at Ranthambore Rajasthan, a tiger reserve.

Mrs India Pageants has completed 10 Years, Celebrating the achievements of Indian Married Women and encouraging sustainable lifestyles in many ways, awareness about Textile Pollution, Conservation of Wildlife and Consumption of local holistic food.

Dr Anita Mishra has to Donn many hats for the Year 2023 as Mrs India Winner and Mrs Asia International Winner, Doctor Gynaecologist who is a mother to many children through adoption as Dr Anita Mishra is not only about Beautiful Face but a Beautiful heart too. Mrs India Pageants would like to congratulate and wish all the love to our beloved Queen, Mrs India and Mrs Asia International 2022 2023, Dr Anita Mishra.

