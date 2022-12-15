Mr Y. R. Reddy expressed gratitude towards HH Shiekh Hamdan for the fitness motivation at Dubai Run Event

New Delhi (India), December 15: “We are truly indebted to the Crown Prince Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Government of Dubai for encouraging and focusing on promotion of physical health and supporting the cause of health consciousness among its Residence”, exclaimed Y. R Reddy, Managing Director Al Kendi Interior design and Decor.

Participating in the Dubai Run event on 21st November 2022, at shiekh Zayed Road which witnessed more than 193,000 runners, he remarked that Government of Dubai aim to inspire everyone to create a fitness-focused mindset and seek healthy and active lifestyles, is truly commendable. Stating that this has inspired not just him or his family but also to the staffs, colleagues of his company, he said that hundreds of his friends and colleagues participated in this year’s episode of Dubai Run.

With the participation in such an event, while general health is rendered due importance in turn facilitating optimal mental health and stability. With a vision of transforming Dubai as the world’s Active City, the Crown Prince had initiated the Dubai Fitness Challenge 6 years ago has now taken a celebrative status.

Al Kendi Group, one of the leading interior fit out companies in the UAE and have completed many projects in Retail, F & B, corporate, healthcare, residential & Hospitality sectors. As company Celebrating the 15th anniversary, it has been planned to celebrate with Blood Donation. Further it is intended that to sensitize the employees, such Blood Donation drives will be conducted twice a year.

