Mr. Sunil Singh Sets Up Brainlurn To Provide Transformative Career Coaching And Mentoring To Students And Professionals

The initiative is founded on the belief that every individual is born with the strength and skills needed to excel in life

New Delhi (India), April 17: Amidst intense competition, dynamic trends, and the compulsion to stand out from the clutter, professionals often feel left out or demotivated. This either lowers their self-esteem, makes them accept their mediocre fate, or leads to stagnation. A lack of motivation and no sense of direction is leaving more professionals astray than ever.

Considering this issue, Mr. Sunil Singh, a noted career coach and consultant, takes the initiative to transform the lives of students and professionals by setting up Brainlurn. The consultancy helps children and young adults optimize their skills and identify their true potential to succeed in life. It focuses on the holistic growth and development of students from the age of 3 to 25 and working professionals.

With Brainlurn, Mr. Singh intends to provide students and professionals with a sense of direction and coaching that helps them leverage their careers. From choosing the right career path to streamlining professional lives, the consultancy guides learners every step of the way until they achieve their dreams. The foundation of Brainlurn lies in the belief that every individual is born with the capability to carve the best path in their life. The consultancy helps students and young professionals find this path while motivating them to transform their lives for the better.

Mr. Singh and his team have designed dedicated transformative learning programs for students and working professionals. The programs designed for students and young graduates deal with comprehensive career planning, helping them clear the clutter in their heads and choose careers that best suit their interests and capabilities. On the other hand, the programs designed for working professionals deal with career coaching and mentoring, helping them excel in their respective areas of work and work toward their desired professional goals.

After receiving an overwhelming response from students and professionals, Mr. Sunil and his team went on to create a program called “Talent Together” for schools. Under this, they have been working closely with schools across India to provide holistic career guidance to their students and focus on their life skill enhancement within school premises without putting undue pressure on them.

Having spent over two decades working with national and multi-national automobile companies, Mr. Singh is well-versed in the nitty-gritty details of the corporate culture. During his transformation from a technician to a business head, he experienced the anxieties and pressures to confirm firsthand. However, he had the good fortune of being guided by his seniors and mentors, whom he credits for his journey up the corporate ladder.

Mr. Singh believes that not everyone finds a mentor who helps them navigate through life and build a rock-solid professional journey. Through his career coaching, counselling, and consulting, he aspires to become that mentor for confused and direction-seeking professionals.

Mr. Sunil Singh is an ICF-CCE certified coach, a certified Career Mentor, a certified Career Analyst, a certified DISC Practitioner, and a distinguished NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) practitioner. While his services are largely industry-agnostic, he possesses special expertise in working with professionals belonging to the automobile sector, owing to his industry experience. The career coach and consultant is currently on a mission to influence one million lives to achieve success in life.

