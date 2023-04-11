New Delhi (India), April 8: Mr. Madhusudan Chauhan, CEO of Jiva Ayurveda, has been awarded the Business World BW Wellbeing 40U40 award for his exceptional leadership and contribution to the development of the holistic well-being industry. This award celebrates exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields before the age of 40, inspiring future generations to pursue excellence.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Chauhan, said “This award recognizes the contribution of Jiva Ayurveda towards building a robust healthcare delivery system for the masses in India and abroad. This award encourages young entrepreneurs to continue working tirelessly towards building an empathy-based and sustainable healthcare ecosystem.”

The 2nd edition of Business World BW Wellbeing 40 under 40 followed a rigorous nomination and selection process with the jury choosing the top 40 under 40. The jury included renowned leaders of the industry like Devi Mohan, Global Ambassador of Mohanji Foundation and Global President of ACT Foundation; Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder, and Chairperson of Dr. Batra’s Healthcare; Yogesh Kocchar, Founder of YourOneLife (YOL), Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies and Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairman an Editor-in-chief, Business world.

