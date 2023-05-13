MP Governor facilitates Farmkart CEO Atul Patidar at Raj Bhawan

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12: Agritech startup Farmkart’s CEO Atul Patidar was facilitated by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel at a programme organised at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal for the broadcast of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio address Mann Ki Baat.

In the programme, the Governor awarded impactful and inspiring people from Madhya Pradesh who created significant impact in the lives of others. Atul Patidar and his team were lauded by the PM in the 70th edition of Mann Ki Baat in 2020 for designing innovative technology solutions for non-tech savvy rural farmers and exemplary work during the lockdown.

On the occasion, an exhibition based on Mann Ki Baat and the people from MP mentioned in the radio address was also organised at the Raj Bhawan.

Also, Padma awardees from the state Vijay Dutt Sridhar, Janak Palta, Shanti Parmar, Ramesh Parmar, Bhuri Bai, and Kailash Madbaiya were facilitated by the Governor on this occasion.

“Sharing the stage with such great personalities of Madhya Pradesh and other inspiring people is an amazing experience. I thank the Governor and the state government for the same. Such appreciation boosts our confidence and inspires us to give our best for the betterment of agriculture and Indian farmers,” said Atul Patidar, Founder and CEO, Farmkart.

Farmkart is central India’s first agritech startup which designs innovative technology solutions for rural and non-tech-savvy farmers. The startup was conceptualised in 2017 while Atul Patidar was working in a Fortune 500 multinational in Canada, after completing 4 post graduation degrees from the top universities of the world such as Cornell University, Queen’s University, and University of Toronto.

He collaborated with some Canadian Indians and founded Farmkart in the same year in Barwani (Madhya Pradesh), which also happens to be his hometown.

Farmkart’s journey in the last 5 years has been full of achievements. With the help of its technology solutions, it has positively impacted the lives of lakhs of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and some parts of south India. The company soon plans to have a presence across India. It is also moving towards Series A funding.

In 2018, Farmkart was chosen by Startup Grind, powered by Google for Entrepreneurs, as one of the Top 50 Global Innovative Startups.

Farmkart is also known for creating world-class workspace and jobs in rural areas and attracting global professionals to the India agritech space.

Recently, Farmkart appointed Stephane Pastor as its new chief operating officer. He comes from a rich multicultural background at both personal and professional front. He is a French citizen with experience of living in 8 countries across 4 continents.

