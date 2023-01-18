Move to Northern Territory, Australia with Confirmed Job in Hand – Global Recruitment Drive to India and Philippines

600 plus vacancies

Move to Australia with confirmed jobs

Employer-sponsored 482,494,186 visas

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 18: Global Recruitment Drive in India and the Philippines, through a unique partnership between Northern Territory (NT) industry peak bodies and the NT Government, will address the labour shortage in NT and attract 600 skilled workers from overseas.

Led by a consortium of the Minerals Council of Australia NT, Chamber of Commerce NT, and Master Builders NT, this initiative will be delivered by Workforce Abundance. The NT Government supports this initiative with a $200,000 Flexible Workforce Solutions Fund. It’s a first-of-its-kind initiative which brings in a holistic solution for both employers and aspirants who want to live and work in Australia. It brings together:

International Recruitment

Migration

Training (cultural awareness, regional awareness)

Post Placement Support

Sulal P Mathai, Co-founder & Director of ACET Migration Services, said, “Post-COVID, Australia is currently confronting a major workforce shortage. There are many projects coming up in the Northern Territory region of Australia that demands extensive workforce assistance. Working in Australia gives you better career growth and a secure future. It’s a place with boundless possibilities and perfect for work-life balance. I moved to Australia in 2016. I know the challenges of migration and the opportunities it holds. For me, living here has been a wonderful experience, and I have seen a multi-fold growth in my career. The best thing about this drive is that a suitable candidate can migrate with a confirmed job and employer sponsor VISA. This is the appropriate opportunity for people who wish to move to Australia. So, I highly recommend people to APPLY immediately.”

The process to Apply:

The initiative aims to provide employment and migration to Australia to over 600 people. There are 80+ vacancies listed for people to apply for. Interested candidates can visit the site, click on ‘Jobs in Australia’, look for a vacancy matching their profile and apply online. An expert recruiter will screen the profile and contact the eligible candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be asked to go through the skill assessment. The qualifying candidate will be invited for a one-on-one interview in the Philippines (Manila and Bacolod) and India (Mumbai and Kochi). The selected candidate will also have an interview with the employer. If the candidate is selected and qualifies for migration, then the offer letter will be given. The candidate can then migrate to Australia with the confirmed job in hand and employer sponsor visa.

APPLY ONLINE

The schedule of the recruitment drive in the Philippines and India is as follows:

Manila, Philippines

24th January to 31stJanuary 2023

Bacolod, Philippines

1stFebruary to 3rdFebruary 2023

Mumbai, India

6th – 11th February 2023

Cochin, India

13th – 18th February 2023

Key Highlights of the Global Recruitment Drive:

Employer-Sponsored Visas

Move to Australia with Workforce Abundance Initiative

Get Sponsored for your Dream job by Employers

Receive Support Through every step of the process

Move to Australia along with your family

Tell your friends

These countries are approached because of their strong pool of skilled workers. The recruitment campaign will be led by industry representatives who will participate in the campaign to select eligible candidates. Under the direction of an experienced global recruiting team, selected candidates will be processed to work in NT through employer-sponsored visa pathways.

This is a great opportunity for professionals to live and work in Australia’s Northern Territory. Follow the link to find current vacancies

Workforce Abundance:

Workforce Abundance is a unique initiative by ACET Migration Services (www.acetmigration.com) and TREETI Business Consulting

(www.treeti.com.au), providing International Recruitment, Migration, Training (cultural awareness, regional awareness) and Post Placement Support services to employers across Australia.ACET Migration and its team of one of the best certified and reliable Australian migration consultants aim to provide the finest services to aspiring migrants globally.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.