Motto is a Romantic Punjabi Track Featuring Actress Alia Khan Dar Produce by Parvez Numarry Presented by A.S Entertainment

New Delhi (India), June 8: Motto is the next chartbuster, produced by Parvez Numarry and presented by A.S Entertainment. Parvez Numarry, a top Film Maker, Social Activist and Philanthropist, has changed the phase of the film industry with his impeccable skills in movie making. Also, he owns a New Jersey real estate company in the USA, Facetime Pictures LLC. Having an eye for the tiger in recognising talent and giving tremendous opportunities, Parvez not supporting nepotism has always given the deserving a chance to prove themselves. Being a magnifico and carrying a business sensitivity Parvez will soon be introducing the largest media service in India. Challenging the US digital market by Producing and Promoting astounding content.

Analysts say that “the vision and the launch of the business plan laid by FaceTime Pictures – Parvez Numarry shall give incredible competition to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar etc.” A.S. Entertainment is a production house that is giving breaks to newcomers and fresh talent. AS Entertainment is that production house that youngsters are always in search of. Motto is the latest romantic Punjabi song produced by Parvez Numarry and Sakiba Khan, Co-Produced by Tabrez Khan and Amaan Khan, introducing Alia Khan Dar in the lead. The musical melody is directed by Munish Kalyan. And the song is sung by Kany Kaur.

The promo of the song already has 315K views, and the song is expected to be a chartbuster at the launch. Alia Khan is stunning in the Punjabi girl look and is expected to have a huge fan following from the immediate launch of Motto Musical album. The album will starring Alia Khan Dar, a 24 years old young and beautiful actress. She is a perfect blend of dancer and performer. Alia hails from the prestigious Dar family of Kashmir. She attained her graduation in Punjab and is a theatre artist. She strode to Mumbai to pursue her acting dream in Bollywood. Inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan, she aspires to become a stunning actress. TV and Film production company AS Entertainment has exclusively signed up Alia Khan for music videos and films. She is undoubtedly an immensely talented actor and will grace the screen with her gleaming and dazzling performances. She has a massive fan following throughout India. She has an ever-growing count of 100K followers on her Instagram handle @aliakhandarofficial.

An essential trait for any director is, first and foremost, a vivid imagination and the natural ability to tell stories that others would never conceive. Director Munish Kalyan has a mastery of it and directs the song in a glamorous way. He has worked in the Pollywood and Bollywood film industries for the last 24 years

