Motion Education registers exemplary performance with 70.53% qualification rate in JEE Main

New Delhi (India), May 3: The result for JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 has been declared and Motion Education Pvt Ltd aced the exam with 70.53% of students from the institute qualifying for the JEE Advanced exam. Out of the 8497 results received so far 5993 students have qualified up till now and more results are still awaited. The qualified students will be appearing for JEE Advanced exam that is scheduled to be held in June 2023.

Motion Education Pvt. Ltd. is a leading coaching institute in Kota that offers courses for the preparation of JEE-MAIN & ADVANCED, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE, KVPY & Olympiads & Board. Prioritizing quality over quantity of education, the institute focuses on strengthening the foundation of the students. The courses are consciously devised in such a way that aims at building the concepts of the students which is a primary step in understanding the topic better.

The institute has stood strong with the students throughout the thick and thin of their preparation and strives to help them get closer to their dream of getting admission to the prestigious engineering college. With the Main result already out, the institute is all set to ace the forthcoming exam and outperform in JEE Advanced.

The exam was conducted in April where 9.4 lakh students appeared for the second session of JEE (Main) exam. The overall paper was moderate where Mathematics was a bit challenging, requiring lengthy calculations. Apart from this, Physics and Chemistry ranged between easy to moderate difficulty levels.

On the occasion, Nitin Viijay, the Founder & CEO of Motion Education Pvt Ltd said, “Firstly, I would like to congratulate the students who have qualified for JEE (Advanced). Their hard work has paid off and the entire faculty at Motion is proud to have been a part of their achievement journey. With a promising number of students clearing the Main from our institute, we are determined to help them achieve their dream. And things do not end here, moving ahead we are gearing up for intensive preparation of Advanced to ensure that students thrive with flying colors at the end.”

The result for JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 was declared on 29th April. The JEE Main was conducted in two sessions out of which the best of the two exams will be considered for appearing in the Advanced exam. Registrations for JEE Advanced will begin on April 30 and will be open till May 7.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.