Motherhood Hospital installs Ahmedabad’s first 4K 3D laparoscopy system

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22: Motherhood Women’s and Child Care Hospital, the name synonymous with the most reliable IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) treatments, has added another feather to its cap. The hospital at Science City Road has become the first in Ahmedabad to install the 4K 3D laparoscopy system, which is considered the diamond standard for Near Infrared/Indocyanine Green (NIR/ICG) fluorescence imaging in 4K 3D/2D.

In endoscopic surgery, detecting structures earlier and differentiating them better is necessary. The imaging technology has to replace the missing view of the open site. Alongside an optimal image, it is helpful to receive additional information that increases the precision of the surgical technique. This information is supplied by NIR/ICG fluorescence imaging, an OPAL1 technology from Karl Storz. The fluorescence technology is considered a future standard imaging technique. The use of ICG together with light at wavelengths in the NIR permits visualising anatomic structures.

“The installation of the 4K 3D laparoscopy system by us is another first in our quest to provide nothing but the very best possible treatment and care to patients. The 4K 3D laparoscopy system is a world-class technique for gynaecology laparoscopic surgery with immense benefits. We are especially proud that we are the first hospital in Ahmedabad and only the 15th in the entire country to have adopted this system. It will allow us to offer even better services to patients,” said Dr Anand Patel, Director of Motherhood Women’s and Child Care Hospital.

The most advanced and revolutionising 4K 3D laparoscopy system offers numerous advantages over other available systems. The advantages include the best vision with native 4K image chain for both 3D & 2D, the best depth of perception with 3D in 4K resolution, excellent ergonomics with automatic horizon control in 3D, and the highest accuracy with New OPAL I NIK/Fluorescence imaging modes for pelvic lymph node dissection for gynaecology surgery.

The system also offers the shortest surgical times using 3D in 4-time higher resolution, the fastest recovery with the best surgical outcomes, fine and accurate surgery, and less blood loss. The better resolution also helps in preventing any complications. The system is ideal to deal with complex surgeries like big fibroids, grade 4 endometriosis with severe adhesions, hysterectomy with multiple previous surgeries like C-sections, and fertility-enhancing surgeries.

Established in 2012, Motherhood Women’s and Child Care Hospital is the best women’s hospital in Ahmedabad. It has two hospitals in Ahmedabad and one in Rajkot. The hospital has highly experienced doctors for treatment in the fields of gynaecology and obstetrics and breast cancer treatment. It has also become the most reliable IVF (test tube) treatment provider.

“We offer world-class IVF treatment and the best infertility treatment at the most affordable cost in Ahmedabad. With a dedicated team of seasoned doctors and IVF treatment specialists and the latest equipment, we have the highest IVF success rate in India, and have been able to bring happiness to the lives of hundreds of couples who gave up hopes of parenthood,” said Dr. Twinkal Patel, Managing Director of Motherhood Women’s and Child Care Hospital and Social Entrepreneur.

Motherhood Women’s and Child Care Hospital has a team of more than 15 high experienced and well-known doctors, including Dr Rajesh Punjabi, Consultant Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon and IVF Specialist, Dr. Prerna Shah, Consultant Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist, and Dr. Dhara Patel, Consultant Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist.

Motherhood Women’s and Child Care Hospital is equipped with 24×7 pathology laboratory and pharmacy facilities, facilities such as NICU and PICU with 15 beds and ventilator, and advanced sonography facilities such as foetal echo. It is also equipped with an intrauterine insemination (IUI) centre for treating infertility. Other facilities include high-risk obstetrics unit, foetal medicine, gynaec onco surgery, genetic counselling for parents, paediatric surgery, etc.

Motherhood Women’s and Child Care Hospital also runs the Motherhood Training Centre to provide knowledge and training in advanced fertility, advanced sonography, and advanced laparoscopy to medical practitioners, including radiologists and gynaecologists. Recognised by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI), the Centre’s vision is to train the maximum number of doctors and help improve the healthcare situation.

Motherhood Women’s and Child Care Hospital also conducts free medical camps as a part of its commitment to giving back to society. It conducts free gynaecology checkup camps, free sonography camps, and laparoscopy surgery camps with minimal costs in rural areas every week. I this done nearly 300 camps in villages around Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Banaskantha.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)