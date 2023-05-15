MOTHER’S DAY SPECIAL: Top 8 Gynecologists in India

Top 8 Gynecologists in India Transforming Lives with the Gift of Motherhood

New Delhi (India), May 13: As Mother’s Day approaches, we are reminded of the immeasurable love and selflessness that mothers bring into our lives. For those who long to become parents, this day can bring mixed emotions of hope and longing. However, thanks to the expertise and dedication of several gifted gynecologists, many hopeful parents have been given the precious gift of life. Here, these compassionate and skilled medical professionals have shared their thoughts and brought the joy of motherhood to countless families. Join us as we celebrate the beautiful spirit of motherhood and the hope that these gifted gynecologists has brought to those who dreamed of holding a child of their own.

Dr. Ritu Jain, Sr. Consultant and Director – Vardhman Medicare Centre, IVF/ ICSI, Laparoscopy and Child Care Centre, Gurgaon, MS Gyne and fellowship in Endoscopy and infertility

Motherhood is the most beautiful phase of a woman’s life. During the gestational period, she nurtures life with healthy nutrition and lifestyle. It is a difficult yet enjoyable journey where her whole body and soul undergo transformation. It is important to have a proper, healthy, balanced diet free of junk food and an exercise schedule during pregnancy. Importantly, one should plan pregnancy well in advance and discuss all health issues with the treating doctor to ensure safe motherhood. Both physical and mental health contributes to the complete development of the fetus during pregnancy. Motherhood is not only for nine months; it’s an endless journey towards nurturing lives. We really respect and salute all mothers for nourishing us from a single cell to independent individuals.

I look to my mother for all difficult situations in my life, and each word of hers guides me, emboldens me, and encourages me to dedicate my life to motherhood. She is the reason for my existence. Happy Mother’s Day!

Dr. Vidya Patil, MBBS, DNB (OBSTETRICS AND GYNAE), MD, DFP, Diploma in Gynecological endoscopic surgery ( Germany), Post Graduate Diploma in ART and Reproductive Medicine ( Germany), Arya Women Health Care Centre, Mumbai

Dr. Vidya R Patil, the director, and founder of Arya Women’s Health Care Centre, wishes all mothers a happy International Mother’s Day. With over 22 years of experience, Dr. Vidya specializes in high-end laparoscopy and hysteroscopy procedures, treating hundreds of infertile couples as an IVF specialist. She has helped numerous patients with fibroids, polyps, septum, endometriosis, PCOD, and elderly couples complete their families with her expertise. Dr. Vidya has worked in several renowned hospitals such as BARC, KEM, Wadia, Bandra Bhabha, and Rajawadi Hospital and trained in Germany for laparoscopy and IVF.

In her recent update on fertility-related issues, Dr. Vidya sheds light on infertility and its possible cures. She recommends medication to improve underlying medical conditions and surgery to repair damaged fallopian tubes or remove scar tissue, fibroids, or endometriosis. With advancements in technology, in vitro fertilization is a viable option for infertile couples.

Dr. Gouri Sultane, DNB (ObGy) DGO (Gold medalist) – Director and IVF Consultant – DZIRE IVF, Mumbai

Motherhood is a wonderful journey. I feel privileged as an IVF Consultant to have helped hundreds of women achieve their dream of motherhood through me. My advice to all the women out there trying hard to become mothers is: “Don’t lose hope. Seek help early. There is always a way out there for everything. In today’s world and era of ever-expanding science and technology, no woman has to remain infertile forever like in previous generations. There is a treatment option available for all sorts of infertility. The woman just needs to seek expert advice in time and take the right treatment that her fertility consultant advises.”

So, I wish each one of you a very Happy Mother’s Day, and I hope you all will be able to achieve your motherhood goals soon.

Dr. Sandeep Talwar, Senior Consultant – Nova- Southend Fertility Clinic, New Delhi

It is an inherent desire of every woman to be a mother. It fulfils a woman and makes her feel complete. I have been fortunate as an infertility specialist to offer help and guidance in this journey to women unable to realize this dream on their own. I have been in this field for over 30 years. The help we provide is not only medical, which of course is a prime component of our in-vitro fertilization treatment (IVF), but also psychological and emotional.

The essential human touch is something that we should not lose as infertility specialists. It has to be a holistic treatment aimed towards reaching the goal of motherhood and complete fulfilment.

Dr. Usha M Kumar, MBBS, MS (OBST & GYNAE), Principal Consultant – Gynecology (Laparoscopic Gynecology Surgery), Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

Dr. Usha M. Kumar is a highly skilled and compassionate gynecological laparoscopic surgeon who has transformed the lives of countless women. With over thirty years of experience and expertise in keyhole surgery, she has successfully treated patients with a range of gynecological issues, from uterine fibroids to early-stage cancer. Dr. Usha’s holistic approach to patient care sets her apart as a leader in her field. She prioritizes her patients’ well-being and provides them with personalized care and emotional support throughout their treatment journey. Her latest technique is the “Laparoscopic creation of Birth canal,” which allows women to have a normal physical relationship with their partners. She is the most sought-after laparoscopic surgeon in India and abroad.

Her contributions to the medical field and society are immeasurable, and she is truly an inspiration to all. On this special day, we celebrate Dr. Usha and her unwavering commitment to helping women achieve optimal health and well-being.

Dr. Seema Pandey, Director & Chief Consultant – Seema Hospital & Eva Fertility Clinic & IVF Centre, Atraulia, Azamgarh, MBBS, MD, FICOG, Fellow in Reproductive Medicine & Minimal Access Surgeries, Dip In USG, Uttar Pradesh

I wish all the moms-to-be to be healthy, happy, and content as they decide the future of our society. The most important ingredients to build a good society are to bring out the best physical, mental, and financial health of each individual along with the emotional quotient that makes them resilient and caring towards each other, which comes from their upbringing. If our mothers are physically strong, they will give birth to healthy newborns which will make a healthier future for our society. If they are mentally strong, they will be able to bring out the best in their children and equip them emotionally and mentally to face the challenges of this world. If they are financially independent, they can take better care of their own and their children’s health and needs.

Let’s take a pledge that from time to time, we will make them realize that they are special, they are much wanted, and they have every right to relax, sit back, and enjoy life.

Dr. Anjali Deval, MD, DGO and IVF Specialist, Gynecologist Consultant – Spring IVF and Fertility, Mumbai

Mother’s Day is an occasion to honor and celebrate the irreplaceable role that mothers play in our lives. As a doctor, I have firsthand experience of the immense impact that a mother’s love and care can have on the physical and emotional well-being of their children. From the earliest stages of life, mothers provide a nurturing environment that promotes healthy growth and development. They are often the first line of defense against illness and injury, and their unwavering support and guidance help their children navigate life’s challenges with resilience and strength.

On this International Mother’s Day, I want to extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to all the mothers around the world who dedicate themselves to the well-being of their families. Your selflessness, sacrifice, and unwavering love inspire us all, and we are forever grateful for the immeasurable impact that you have on our lives. To all the mothers out there, Happy Mother’s Day! You are the backbone of our society, and we salute you for all that you do.

Dr. Rukkayal Fathima, Gynecologist, Obstetrician & Fertility Speciality, Co-Founder & Director of Hive Fertility, Chennai

Childbirth is a blissful yet painful experience that most women undergo at least once in their life. Holding their baby in their hands and becoming a mother brings them the most happiness. Mothers are the guardians of their children, strong, resilient, and irreplaceable in their children’s lives. On this Mother’s Day, I want to thank my mother for everything she has done for me and the sacrifices she made to shape me into who I am today. Being a mother myself, I understand how much my own mother has influenced my life, and I strive to be for my son what my mother was for me.

As a fertility specialist, I take great pride and joy in helping many women realize their dream of becoming mothers. Motherhood is a wonderful feeling that no woman should miss out on. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mothers-to-be!

