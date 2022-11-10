Most profitable crypto to invest in for 2023: The Sandbox (SAND), Avalanche (AVAX) and Orbeon (ORBN)

As we near the end of a difficult year for cryptocurrency markets, many are turning their attention to what opportunities 2023 may present as they look to re-energize their earnings.

Both Sandbox and Avalanche are being considered at the top of the list for promising investments next year, and there is another exciting project that is attracting a lot of attention — Orbeon Protocol, currently in Stage 1 of its presale.

Unlock Investor Capital With Orbeon Protocol

Orbeon Protocol is turning a lot of heads with its ambition of unlocking a new frontier of funding and investment opportunities. Businesses looking for funds can use the Orbeon Protocol platform to start funding rounds that are accessible for all sizes of investors — increasing the chance of funding and simultaneously building a strong community of users who believe in their project.

Investments start at as little as $1 and have a “Kill or Fill” mechanism, protecting small investors from losing money if a business they back fail to achieve their funding goals within a stated time frame.

Orbeon Protocol’s technology is key to the value that is exciting investors. By utilizing reward and equity backed NFTs, it provides fractionalized investment opportunities, benefitting both the businesses seeking funding and the smaller investors able to access high-quality investments.

The ORBN token is central to the utility of the Orbeon platform, with some well-defined benefits of token ownership - such as exclusive investment groups and priority access to specific funding rounds, making it a utility-focused cryptocurrency.

It is also central to access to the platform, with both the exciting early-stage businesses who are looking for funding and the investors looking for opportunities requiring the token to use the platform. The benefits don’t end there though; the ORBN token provides discounts on trading fees as well as cashback rewards, making it a token with extremely high utility.

Sandbox Is Disrupting Gaming

The aim of Sandbox is to disrupt the gaming industry, where some games enable users to create their own in-game content, the gaming company still owns those user-generated assets.

Sandbox is a gaming ecosystem and metaverse that turns this traditional model on its head — users own all assets they create in The Sandbox and are able to confirm absolute ownership via the ERC-1155 token standard, used to track all assets.

The Sandbox ecosystem is powered by its token — SAND. This token is used for all transactions and interactions, and so as adoption increases and the gaming space is disrupted, the utility of SAND is expected to drive the price up significantly.

Flexible Subnets with Avalanche

While Avalanche is often described as one of the many cryptocurrency projects in the ‘Eth Killer’ category, the way Avalanche works is slightly different. It relies on a subnet called The Primary Chain, which secures the state of three blockchains, known as P-Chain, C-Chain, and X-Chain.

This provides a lot of flexibility so that subnets can be designed to meet certain requirements, such as performance needs or regulatory requirements for validator nodes. This flexibility and the low cost and high speed of transactions make Avalanche one of the most popular ecosystems for developers, which helps drive adoption by building dApps.

The native token AVAX is used for all of Avalanche’s transaction costs, as well as securing the network, so it’s safe to say that if adoption grows as expected, the token price for AVAX may well increase substantially.

Conclusion

Smart investors will be aware that ORBN’s low market cap makes the potential upside astronomical, with market analysts estimating a 6,000% rise in token price just during the presale. These factors and the high disruptive appeal of such a compelling business strategy make Orbeon arguably the most popular choice on the assessment of 2023 top performers.

