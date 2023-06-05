Morari Bapu pays tribute to Odisha train accident victims, announces Rs. 50 lakh assistance

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 3: More than 260 persons have been killed and over 900 injured in a horrific train accident involving three trains near Balasore in Odisha on Friday night, making it one of the worst such accidents in many years.

Noted spiritual leader and kathakaar Morari Bapu, who is in Kolkata for Ram Katha, has expressed his sincere condolences upon learning about the tragic train accident. He has also dedicated cash assistance of Rs. 50 lakh to the people who have lost their lives in the incident. The financial assistance will be delivered to the victims’ families by Morari Bapu’s followers and ardent listeners of Ram Katha in India and abroad.

Morari Bapu has also offered prayers at the feet of Lord Hanuman for Nirvana for the deceased souls and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. He has also sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.