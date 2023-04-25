Morari Bapu extends assistance to soldiers killed in Poonch  

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 21: Spiritual leader and noted kathakaar Morari Bapu extended consolation financial assistance to the families of soldiers killed in Poonch and victims of heat stroke, illicit liquor tragedy and a road accident. Morari Bapu also offered prayers for the departed souls and expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family members.

Five soldiers of the Indian army were killed in a terrorist attack in Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday. Morari Bapu has extended consolation financial assistance of Rs. 55,000, i.e. Rs. 11,000, to the families of each of the five martyrs.

Morari Bapu has also extended compensation of Rs. 11,000 each to the 11 persons who were part of a large gathering at the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on Sunday and lost their lives due to heat stroke. The total assistance of Rs. 1,21,000 will be paid to the deceased persons’ families.

Twenty-two persons lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in the Motihari district of Bihar. While Morari Bapu believes that consuming liquor is wrong, he has extended consolation assistance of Rs. 11,000 to the bereaved families suffering for no fault of theirs. The total assistance extended amounts to Rs. 2,42,000.

Similarly, he has also extended assistance of Rs. 44,000, i.e. Rs. 11,000 to each to the families of the four persons who lost their lives in a road accident near Targhadi village of Rajkot on Wednesday.

